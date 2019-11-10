Our final polls for boys’ and girls’ soccer. The polls were first released on at Twitter.com/foresports Sunday, include our core coverage area (coastal Cumberland County from Cape Elizabeth to Freeport) and are based solely on my opinion.

Boys’ soccer

Yarmouth’s boys’ soccer team soared above the rest this fall.

1) Yarmouth
2) Falmouth
3) Waynflete
4) Portland
5) Greely
6) Scarborough

Girls’ soccer

Cape Elizabeth’s girls’ team won a second straight state title this fall, in decisive fashion.

1) Cape Elizabeth
2) Scarborough
3) Cheverus
4) Yarmouth
5) Portland
6) North Yarmouth Academy

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
soccer
Related Stories
Latest Articles