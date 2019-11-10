Our final polls for boys’ and girls’ soccer. The polls were first released on at Twitter.com/foresports Sunday, include our core coverage area (coastal Cumberland County from Cape Elizabeth to Freeport) and are based solely on my opinion.
Boys’ soccer
1) Yarmouth
2) Falmouth
3) Waynflete
4) Portland
5) Greely
6) Scarborough
Girls’ soccer
1) Cape Elizabeth
2) Scarborough
3) Cheverus
4) Yarmouth
5) Portland
6) North Yarmouth Academy
