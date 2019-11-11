Mid Coast Hospital

Harper Lynn Mullins, born Oct. 28 to Kacey Neil and Jessica Lynn Mullins (Monck) of Wiscasset. Grandparents are Michael Monck of Waterville, Virginia Collins of Millinocket and Bruce and Teresa Mullins of Wiscasset. Great-grandparent is Joan Monck of Somerset, New Jersey.

St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center

Delilah Rose Guimond, born Oct. 23 to Brady and Savannah Guimond of Auburn. Grandparents are Harold, Tammy, Jessica and Jeremiah.

