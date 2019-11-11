N.C. Wyeth: New Perspectives

Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, Portland, free on Fridays from 4 to 8 p.m. portlandmuseum.org

There’s been a huge amount of buzz about the “N.C. Wyeth: New Perspectives” exhibit, so isn’t it time you see it for yourself? It runs through Jan. 20, and every Friday, entry to the museum is free from 4 to 8 p.m. Press Herald arts writer Bob Keyes called the show “an exhibit of majestic proportions that offers a stunning and complicated portrait of the patriarch of America’s first family of art.”

SLAPsgiving IV

8 p.m. Friday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $8 in advance, $10 at the door, 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Superhero Lady Armwrestlers of Portland presents its fourth annual SLAPsgiving night of arm-wrestling shenanigans. This year’s event will help raise funds for Maine Foodscapes and its mission to increase community health and well-being through education and participatory local food solutions. The arm wrestlers you’ll be cheering for are Black Mamba, Ranger Bushwacker, Guns N Rosie, Ursa Majora, Alice Capone, Sloppy Jolene, Nuclear Nadia, Farmer Sundae and Amandaconda. The competition really should be up in arms!

Down in Front! Comedians Make Terrible Movies Better

8 p.m. Saturday. Geno’s Rock Club, 625 Congress St., Portland, $7, 21-plus. eventbrite.com

“Mesa of Lost Women” is a 1953 horror film with a very low budget and an even worse plot. Here’s a chance to see it in a unique and hilarious way. Comedians Ian Stuart, Ben Chadwick, Rob Christiansen and a few other special guests will provide running commentary throughout the screening as you meet characters like Dr. Aranya, Doreen Culbertson and especially Tarantella. The trailer for “Mesa of Lost Women” is as campy as it gets, and the entire film, with the comics doing their thing, will likely by an absolute trip.

