BRUNSWICK — The Bowdoin College women’s volleyball team has earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Division III Tournament in selections announced on Monday.

The Polar Bears will play Endicott on Friday in a regional hosted by Tufts University. Game times and ticket info will be announced later today.

Bowdoin will be making its third NCAA Tournament appearance in five years under head coach Erin Cady. The Polar Bears have advanced to the “Sweet Sixteen” of the NCAA Tournament on four occasions and to the “Elite Eight” once — in 2015.

This will be the program’s sixth-ever NCAA Tournament appearance.

Field hockey

Despite ending the regular season as the No. 5 ranked team in Division III, the Polar Bears were left out of the 24-team field for this year’s NCAA Tournament.

After a 14-1 regular season, including a 9-1 record in the always-difficult NESCAC, Bowdoin was stunned at home in the NESCAC quarterfinals by seventh-seeded Hamilton, 2-1. The Continentals scored two late goals for the win, and the Polar Bears (14-2) had to wait for the NCAA tournament field to be announced.

NESCAC members Middlebury and Tufts met in the NESCAC final, with the top-seeded Panthers edging the No. 3 Jumbos, 3-2, in overtime. Both teams made the NCAA Tournament.

Cross country

On Saturday, the Bowdoin cross country teams will be action, hosting this year’s NCAA Division III New England Regional.

The race will be held on Pickard Field in Brunswick, with the men’s 8K race set for an 11 a.m. start.

The women’s 6K event is slated to begin at 12:15 p.m.

Both races will be streamed live by the Northeast Sports Network.

