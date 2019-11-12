State police and officers from Westbrook are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing man who left his apartment on Brown Street on Friday and has not been seen since.
Henry Jacques, 45, was last seen leaving his apartment about 3 p.m., wearing blue jeans, multiple layers of shirts and no shoes. He shares the apartment with a live-in girlfriend and a roommate, but he has not returned home.
Jacques stands about 5’9″ tall, weighs about 200 lbs., and has blonde hair and blue eyes. Anyone who sees Jacques or has information about his whereabouts should call Westbrook police at 854-0394, or the Maine State Police at 624-7076.
