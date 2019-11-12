The Portland school board debated the use of body cameras by school resource officers Tuesday night, following early disagreement over whether the school district or police department should have custody of the recordings.

“I walked away (after the last meeting) with an understanding there were significant issues that need to be resolved,” Portland Public Schools Superintendent Xavier Botana said.

After working with Portland Police Chief Frank Clark, Botana said, the district and police were unable to agree on where video recordings should be stored, prompting the district to pull proposed changes to an agreement with the police on body camera use from the school board’s agenda early Tuesday night.

The item was reinstated shortly before the meeting after Clark said he felt the cameras should be put into use immediately, Botana said, though the two sides still disagreed about how the memorandum of understanding between the two agencies should be handled.

“We’re not there yet,” said Clark, who proposed the district consider a pilot program for body cameras use by school resource officers while waiting for the board to make a final decision.

The district’s memorandum with the department prompted significant debate, with some residents saying they were concerned about student privacy.

“These videos are being watched without parental consent at the police department and are being stored there,” said Betsy Paz-Gyimeso, a parent community specialist in Portland Public Schools.

The debate follows a Portland police initiative to have all its officers start using the cameras, which followed a 2017 officer-involved shooting in Portland that killed a 22-year-old black man.

The proposed rules governing body cameras on resource officers differ slightly from those for other police officers.

Rather than having the cameras operating at all times, the resource officers would only activate them when responding to cases of suspected criminal activity or when assisting school personnel with matters that could result in disorderly or otherwise disruptive behavior.

The officers would be required to inform people when they are being recorded and wouldn’t be allowed to record in places where a reasonable expectation of privacy exists, such as locker rooms and bathrooms.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Maine has raised concerns about the cameras, saying that while they support body cameras on traditional officers, their use in schools risks violating student privacy.

After board feedback last month, the district also revised the memorandum to include provisions that the cameras not be used in “covert” mode and that the recordings would be considered educational records, meaning the school department would have custody of them.

In other news Tuesday, Assistant Superintendent Melea Nalli presented to the board an action plan for improving post-secondary outcomes that would be funded with a $300,000 grant from the Barr Foundation.

The same group last year funded a study that found gaps between student groups in enrollment and persistence in post-secondary education and looked at factors contributing to student success.

The board also met in executive session to begin their annual evaluation of the superintendent. Rodriguez thanked Botana after the session for his work in the district and said the evaluation process is off to a good start.

“I think we had a good conversation in this executive session that is supportive of the superintendent and how well he works with us,” Rodriguez said.

