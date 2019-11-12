A wintry mix has swept into northern New England, with hundreds of schools closed or delayed in Vermont due to snow, and slick conditions in New Hampshire and Maine.
A winter storm warning was in effect for Vermont until Tuesday afternoon, with snow accumulations of 7 to 12 inches forecast for much of the central and northern parts of the state.
Northernmost Maine could see 10 to 14 inches, with lesser amounts were expected in northern New Hampshire.
Rain and freezing rain fell in parts of Maine and New Hampshire on Tuesday morning. Temperatures were expected to plunge Tuesday night with wind chill readings possibly reaching about zero.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
New England
Snow is piling up in parts of northern New England, and roads are slick
-
Boston Red Sox
Pedroia gives ‘every indication’ he plans to play in 2020
-
Nation & World
Supreme Court’s conservatives seem to back Trump on ending ‘dreamers’ program
-
The Forecaster
Microsoft News names Bath’s ‘main street’ tops in Maine
-
The Forecaster
Midcoast Meetings: Nov. 15-22
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.