SOUTH PORTLAND — The City Council has unanimously selected member Kate Lewis to serve as mayor in 2020.

Elected to the council two years ago, Lewis will lead her fellow councilors and the city in her third year. The council chose Lewis during a caucus held Tuesday evening.

“It’s a huge responsibility and I’m ready,” Lewis said Wednesday morning. “We’ve got a lot to do this coming year.”

Lewis, 43, is director of development at Maine Audubon, and previously served a similar role at Greater Portland Landmarks. Married with one child, she has a bachelor’s degree in political science, French and environmental studies.

Lewis will be sworn in along with newly elected councilors during an inauguration ceremony to be held at 4 p.m. Dec. 2 in the council chamber at City Hall.

