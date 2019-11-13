Philadelphia is, simply, a tough place to play.

Even the current head coach of the Eagles, Doug Peterson, said he had beer and batteries thrown at him when he was a visiting player.

New England Coach Bill Belichick knows about trips to play the Eagles, especially as an assistant with the New York Giants.

“Yeah, they’ve always given me a real warm welcome there,” Belichick said.

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy says he doesn’t really listen to people when fans talk trash. But even he had to admit that Eagles fans are famous for getting after opposing players.

“I mean, people have said some crazy stuff, but Philly fans, they’re known for being some of the ruthless ones out there, and we’re excited for it,” Van Noy said. “I think we’ll have a couple comebacks for them here and there, so we’ll be ready.”

• Missing from both the bye week practice and Monday’s session, Patrick Chung was back on the practice field Wednesday. The safety had been nursing both chest and heel injuries.

JETS: Team chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson announced Coach Adam Gase’s job is safe and he will remain the coach in 2020 despite the team’s 2-7 record.

Johnson cited Gase’s positive work with quarterback Sam Darnold and collaborative efforts with general manager Joe Douglas to try to improve the struggling franchise.

“I want to assure you, there will be no changes in coaches,” Johnson said

• Running back Le’Veon Bell sat out practice with an illness, but is expected to be OK in time for Sunday’s game at Washington.

“I don’t think it’s something serious,” Coach Adam Gase said.

COWBOYS: Michael Bennett, traded to Dallas from the Patriots, said he’s still gettng into a groove after his first two games with the Cowboys. But he did make one thing clear: He’s not too worried about adjusting to a new defense.

“I just came from the place with the most defenses in the league,” Bennett said of playing with the Patriots. “So any other defense is pretty much easy to learn.”

Bennett fell out of favor over his first few months in New England, reportedly clashing with the coaching staff, leading to the team suspending him for one game. Bennett came to the Patriots with high expectations as a pass rusher.

However, he wound up playing much less than expected, leading to him becoming unhappy with his role.

DOLPHINS: Safety Reshad Jones says he expects to play this week after missing the past four games with a cracked rib.

Jones, the Dolphins’ highest-paid player at $13 million, has played in only three games this season and was limited in practice Wednesday.

SAINTS: According to reports, starting left guard Andrus Peat had surgery to repair a broken arm and is expected to be sidelined about six weeks.

LIONS: Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford did not practice Wednesday, a few days after hip and back injuries stopped his streak of 139 consecutive starts counting the playoffs.

JAGUARS: Quarterback Nick Foles was able to return to practice in less than two months because he completely broke his left collarbone.

Foles said Wednesday he actually benefited from the severity of the injury on second possession of the season opener.

“What’s amazing with medicine (is) you get a hairline fracture, where you don’t need surgery, it can take longer,” Foles said. “You snap it, you need surgery and put a plate in there, it can actually heal quicker.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »