BRUNSWICK – Nicholas Ian Mitchell, 37, of Beverly Drive, died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at his residence.

He was born in Bath on April 12, 1982, the son of Richard L. and Mary A. (Mitchell) Bailey.

He attended Bath schools and Morse High School. He was employed for Bisson Moving & Storage for many years and a sternman on a lobster boat. Presently he was self-employed carpenter with his business partner and friend, Kim Bonyun. where a recent project was refurbishing the inside of Bruno’s Pizza where Nick became a cook.

He enjoyed playing disc golf, poker, video games, watching movies and reading. He loved animals and babies.

He is survived by his mother, Mary A. Bailey of Bath, his father, Richard L. Bailey of Harpswell, one brother, Garrett Bailey, two sons, Gage Mitchell of Bowdoinham, Hayden Mitchell of Wisconsin, one daughter, Zoee Willis of Wisconsin, paternal grandfather, Lynn Bailey of Waldoboro, maternal grandmother, Patricia A. Carpenter of Bath, six aunts, Marian Theriault and Peter of Wiscasset, Gennifer Carpenter of Bath, Susan Bailey and Wendall of Madison, Christy Davis of Missouri, Pam Kalis of Georgetown and Dawn Harrington and Larry of Skowhegan, two uncles, Reo Demars and Bonnie of Nevada and Patrick Carpenter of Virginia, three nieces, Marie Bailey, Emma Bailey and Piper Bailey, one nephew, Noah Bailey and a small village cousins, and lifelong friend, Paul Genthner.

Visiting hours will be held from 6-8 p.m., on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m., on Friday, at the funeral home. A gathering of family and friends will follow at the Bath Lodge of Elks. www.Daiglefuneralhome.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous