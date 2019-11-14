Be a Santa to a Senior

Home Instead Senior Care is once again offering the community a chance to spread some cheer to local seniors who may not have anyone with whom to share the holidays. Through the Be a Santa to a Senior program, community members can give a senior a special holiday gift.

Last year, more than 450 Cumberland County seniors received gifts, and local program organizers hope to help close to 500 this year.

“The Be a Santa to a Senior program is all about including seniors in the joy of the holiday season,” said Bill Jenks, owner of the Gorham Home Instead Senior Care office. “A simple gift shows them they are a loved and vital member of our community.”

Be a Santa to a Senior trees can be found through Dec. 2 in Gorham at Sebago Brewpub, 29 Elm St; Sebago Brewery, 616 Main St.; Blue Pig Diner, 19 State St.; and Home Instead Senior Care Office, 502 Main St. Each tree will be decorated with ornaments featuring seniors’ first names and gift suggestions. Holiday shoppers can choose an ornament, buy the requested gift and return it to the restaurant with the tag ornament attached. (Each tag ornament will be accompanied by a hand-made ornament crafted by local Girl Scout Troops. Shoppers are welcome to keep these mementos as a thank you for their generosity.) Volunteers and program partners will wrap and deliver the gifts to local seniors in time for the holidays.

For more information about the program, visit BeaSantatoaSenior.com or call 839-0441.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the fiscal Service reported on Nov. 7 that the U.S. public debt was $23,004,022,933,459.45.

