Theodore Axelsen

Theodore (“Ted”) J. Axelsen, Jr., 73, of Kennebunk, died Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 at home after a three-year courageous battle with brain cancer.

Born May 3, 1946, in Portland, the son of the late Theodore J. Axelsen, Sr. and Juanita Axelsen, he was a 1964 graduate of Deering High School, Portland. After high school, he served four years in the United States Air Force where he attained the rank of staff sergeant and received the Outstanding Airman of the Quarter Award. Upon leaving the service, he attended the University of Maine Portland-Gorham (now University of Southern Maine), where he graduated in 1974 with a bachelor’s degree in liberal arts. Following graduation, Mr. Axelsen began his 30-year tenure as a history teacher at the Middle School of the Kennebunks.

Fondly known as “Mr. A” by his beloved students, Mr. Axelsen enthusiastically engaged with and mentored his students. He was well-known for creating memorable interactive learning opportunities, such as the annual “50’s Day,” an interdisciplinary unit featuring a sock hop where he taught over 200 eighth graders each year to dance the jitterbug. His gregarious personality, tremendous sense of humor, and eclectic collection of ties, landed him the role of official master of ceremonies for many school events.

Mr. Axelsen combined his love of students and sports by serving as middle school athletic director and coached several sports throughout his teaching career. During summers, he ran a basketball camp for middle school students. Even after he officially retired from teaching, he continued to support student athletes by serving as a timer for basketball games and ticket collector for high school football games.

For over 40 years, Mr. Axelsen continued an annual tradition started by his father of donning his tailor-made Santa Claus suit to share the spirit of Christmas throughout the greater Kennebunk area. Each year, he purchased and wrapped unique Hallmark ornaments, delivering them with a jolly “Ho Ho Ho” to the young children of his coworkers, friends, and family. Christmas was truly his favorite time of year.

Ted was an avid New England sports fan and enjoyed baking, photography and spending time with his grandchildren. He was affectionately known as the “Mayor of Garrison Oaks” and was often seen “holding court” with several of his neighbors on any given day. And who could forget his trademark introduction so often heard from Ted, “Greetings and Salutations!”

Predeceased by his parents, he is survived by his life partner, Gail Norton of Kennebunk; his son Theodore Axelsen, III and wife Rebecca of Kennebunk; his son Kristopher Axelsen and wife Brittany of South Portland; his brother, Douglas Axelsen and wife Elizabeth of Old Orchard Beach; his sister Karen Pacillo and husband George of Scarborough; grandchildren Nicole, Kelly, and Braelyn Axelsen of Kennebunk and several nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours were held at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St. Kennebunk, Wednesday, Nov. 13. A memorial service to celebrate the life of Theodore J. Axelsen, Jr. will be held Thursday, Nov. 14 at 2 p.m. at Bibber Memorial Chapel. Burial will immediately follow the service at Hope Cemetery, Kennebunk.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Mr. Axelsen‘s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

David Micca

On Nov. 8, 2019, David J. Micca of Kennebunk passed away peacefully at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough.

David is sadly missed by his loving wife, Beth Ann; his son Blake, his wife, Mariah, his son Tayler, his daughter Abriana Micca-Gildersleeve, her husband, Thomas Gildersleeve, Jr; adored granddaughter, Chloe; beloved mother, Connie A. Micca; cherished brothers, Peter Micca, John Micca, Edward Micca; his special friend and organ donor, JoAnn Lapoint. He will be forever remembered by his many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

David was born in Rochester, New York, graduated from SUNY College at Brockport and attended Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine. After his surgical residency he was commissioned as a naval officer serving at the Marine Recruit Depot in Parris Island, South Carolina. Following discharge from active duty David moved to Maine and had a private practice in Kennebunk for many years. He was most recently employed by Maine Health serving as medical director for their Wound Healing & Hyperbaric Program at Maine Medical Center.

The funeral service will be held at South Congregational Church on Thursday Nov. 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Rochester, New York, at a later date.

As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the K-9 for Warriors www.k9sforwarriors.org or St Jude’s Children’s Hospital www.stjude.org

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit David’s Book of Memory Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

Charles Cutler

Charles Newell Cutler, 74, of Kennebunk, formerly of Andover and Lowell, Massachusetts, died suddenly of natural causes while traveling with his family on Sunday, Oct. 13.

Charlie was born Aug. 1, 1945 in Framingham, Massachusetts, the son of Richard T. and Ethel Blades Cutler. He graduated from Babson College with a bachelor’s degree and received his master’s degree from New York University. He was a veteran of the US Army from 1968-1970, serving a tour of duty in Vietnam and obtaining the rank of staff sergeant by the time of his discharge.

He married the love of his life, Phyllis Jane Seabrooke, of Stratham, New Hampshire, during a period of “R&R” in Hawaii on Valentine’s Day, 1970. They were among the first people in the world to be matched via a computerized dating service.

Employed as a certified public accountant, Charlie worked most of his career in Boston for MetLife (originally New England Life) until 2005, then joined S.B.L.I. Financial in Woburn, from which he retired after 10 years with the company.

A man who set goals for himself, Charlie lived up to his main aspirations, three of which he had written down to be remembered by: 1.) Make every vacation an adventure; 2) Take the family on “mystery trips”; and 3.) Always be there for his kids. One goal that he had shared with his wife, which was to celebrate their 50th anniversary together, he missed by only a few months.

Charlie and Phyllis were very active in serving their communities. In Boston they volunteered at Rosie’s Place and in Kennebunk they supported the Community Outreach Services food pantry. He was a member of Seven Mile Road Church in Kennebunk, joining just after it was planted, and a former member of Harbor of Hope Church in Chelmsford, Massachusetts.

He is predeceased by his parents Richard and Ethel and his brother Kenneth Cutler.

Survivors include his wife Phyllis of Kennebunk; children Julie Cladwell of Tilton, New Hampshire, Mark Cutler of Andover, Brian Cutler of Georgetown, Massachusetts, and Tobi-Ellen Cutler of Lowell; a brother Harold Cutler of Sudbury, Massachusetts, and a sister Sally Eykel of Norfolk, Massachusetts; and grandchildren India and Ireland Caldwell, Emilia and Sophia Cutler, Gabriel Cutler, Erick Schenkel; and his beloved dog Georgie.

Memorial Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 at Harbor of Hope Christian Church at 68 Princeton St., Chelmsford, Massachusetts, and 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 at Seven Mile Road Church at 71 Portland Road, Kennebunk. Attendees should wear colorful clothing to reflect Charlie’s joy of life.

Should friends and family desire, memorial contributions may be made to Rosie’s Place: 889 Harrison Ave. Boston, MA 02118, http://www.rosiesplace.org/give; or to Community Outreach Services: P.O. Box 1175 Kennebunk, ME 04043, http://coskennebunks.org/support/.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Charlie’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: