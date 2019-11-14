BIDDEFORD — Murielle Jacqueline Martin (née Nadeau) died Sunday, Nov. 3 surrounded by her five children.

Murielle was born April 2, 1933, in Biddeford, the fifth of seven children of Raoul and Egline (Dubé) Nadeau. She graduated from Saint Andre’s High School in 1952, and received her Registered Nurse degree from l’Hôtel Dieu Hospital in Montréal, Québec, in 1955. She remained a member of the Association of Jeanne Mance, founder of l’Hôtel Dieu, since her graduation from nursing school.

Murielle worked as a nurse in the Biddeford area for 41 years, including at the Notre Dame and Webber Hospitals and Southern Maine Medical Center. She was compassionate with her patients, taking the time necessary to alleviate anxieties about procedures or surgeries, or to provide overall comfort. As a Charge Nurse, she was well-respected and trusted. She ensured that tasks be completed while valuing those who worked with her. Murielle’s medical curiosity and expertise persisted her entire life.

She met her husband in 1957 when he returned from the Korean war and was her patient. She was drawn to his blue eyes and wit.

Her hobbies included traveling, especially to Québec and New Brunswick, attending plays and symphonies in Portland and Boston, and reading novels, short stories, and news. She was a loyal friend to many, with a gift for empathy. She was known for her generosity, sense of humor, determination, and style.

Murielle loved the ocean, and especially during her early life, spent much time at Hills Beach, Biddeford Pool, and Old Orchard Beach, with family and friends — and eventually with her future husband. She took great care in all aspects of life: from the artful arrangement of her home and the journaling of her travels, to the attentiveness shown to her children, grandchildren, and husband.

She is preceded in death by her husband of nearly 55 years, William Martin of Saco. She leaves behind her five children, Patricia Evans (and husband Scott) of Saco, William of Portland, Bruce (and wife Anne-Marie) of Wenham, Mass., Robert (and husband Stephen) of Amesbury, Mass., and Jane Martin of Montreal, Quebec.

She is also preceded in death by two siblings, Gerald (“Bud”) and Phil Nadeau,and survived by four additional siblings, Fleurette Lizotte, Lorraine Gagnon, Ben Nadeau, and Lucille Charland. She leaves behind six grandchildren: Margaret, Caroline, Julia, Anthony, Maxim and Camille.

There were no visiting hours prior to the service. The funeral took place at Most Holy Trinity Church at 271 Main St., Saco on Monday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Musée des Hospitalières de l’Hôtel Dieu de Montréal, 201 Pine Ave West, Montreal, Quebec H2W 1R5, Canada. Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, ME 04005. To share condolences online, visit www.hopememorial.com.

