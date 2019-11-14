SOUTH PORTLAND & LIMINGTON – Travis Brandon Ritchie, passed away suddenly, Nov. 10, 2019, due to complications from a seizure disorder.

Travis was born Feb. 17, 1980, at Pease Air Force Base in Portsmouth, N.H., and was raised in Limington, Maine. He graduated from Bonny Eagle High School in 1998.

Travis is survived by his mom and stepdad, Tammy and Bill Pike, of Limington Maine; his father, Danny Ritchie of Lexington, Kentucky; his brother and sister-in-law, Rory and Lacy Pike; and his nephew, Thornton, of Limington, Maine. And countless uncles, aunts, and cousins from Maine, Ohio, and Kentucky.

Travis was most recently employed at Coca Cola working in the warehouse in South Portland.

Travis loved family gatherings and going out to supper for birthday celebrations. No matter where we went, Travis ordered a black and blue burger with fries and always had to have mayo. The next day he would be calling mom so he could know when and where we were going next.

Travis loved to travel, he would plan and make lists of exactly what he was going to do and see. He would only travel for two to three days not wanting to miss work, do exactly what was on his list and then immediately fly back home. He traveled to London one time, and because he was only there two days, they did an intensive search of his belongings. He told them he saw everything he wanted in two days and that two days was enough to see it.

Travis was a fan of all the American sports. He would take the train to Boston to see the Celtics and the Red Sox, always making sure he caught the last train back to get back to work.

His favorite college team was Michigan, and he rooted for the Pats in football. One of his favorite pastimes was to go to Buffalo Wild Wings in South Portland on Saturday night to watch the pay per view U.F.C. fights.

Travis loved country music and traveled throughout New England to see many different singers. He always bought the MVP package so he could go backstage to meet the artist.

Travis’s work ethic started at a very young age. When we were building our house Travis, at only five, wanted to help. We gave him a piece of 4-by-10 beam, and he drove 50 pounds of nails in it. He was dedicated to whatever job he held. Sometimes he would work two or three jobs just to keep busy. He joked that when he worked at Bob’s, he would get home, he would turn the TV, on and just wait for the next Bob’s Discount Furniture commercial to come on.

Travis was a wealth of knowledge on “useless information”. He read the entire U.S.A. Today, every day . He was a movie buff and always tracked the movies, when they would be playing, and always tried to make the first screening. He collected DVDs of his favorites and would watch them repeatedly. He also loved to go to New York City and see plays on Broadway. His favorite was Phantom of the Opera which he saw five-six times.

Travis was a quiet person and a man of few words mostly “Yup and Nope”. But could carry on quite a conversation as long as you led it. He was sentimental and always picked out sappy cards, which he gave to family members, always signed with: “From Travis”.

Travis was a terrible driver and had little or no sense in direction, it was probably his biggest flaw which he inherited from his mother.

His mother literally had to drag him to church when he was a young boy, but in the past several months he had gone back to church services at Eastpoint, in South Portland, and told his mother he enjoyed going.

Visiting hours for Travis will be held Monday, Nov. 18, at the Poitras, Neal & York Funeral Home, 71 Maple Street (Rt. 25), Cornish, Maine, from 5-8 p.m.

The funeral services will be held Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 11 a.m., at Limington Orthodox Presbyterian Church at 302 Sokokis Avenue, Limington, Maine.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the funeral home website, www.mainefuneral.com

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made in Travis’s name to:

The South Portland Police Department, who were so kind and caring to us at the time of Travis’s passing.

