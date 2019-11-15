Actions damage neighborhood character

To the editor,

I am very concerned about random sidewalk removal on Scamman Street. Several months ago some neighbors informed me that they had persuaded the city to remove damaged sidewalks in front of their homes rather than repairing them.

I was skeptical but apparently the city agrees with them because the sidewalks in front of those two homes actually were removed. I am appalled that the city would ignore the health, safety and character of this classic neighborhood. I am equally stunned that the city would spend precious limited resources destroying infrastructure that has been proven to provide benefits for the safety and health of residents.

Research shows that sidewalks improve safety and reduce crime. Scamman Street is particularly prone to speeding traffic that blatantly ignores the posted stop signs therefore it is a dangerous place to walk in the street.

Why would the city remove the safe harbor of sidewalks rather than repairing them? This is a delightful multi-generational neighborhood including small children, dog walkers, children on bikes, baby strollers, an occasional outdoor cat, and retirees.

I also believe that a major and negative renovation such as sidewalk removal should be discussed with the residents of this neighborhood before further destruction is allowed. Several neighbors have approached me regarding this activity and none of them were in favor of removing the sidewalks.

We need more sidewalks (constructed of pervious surface to help with climate change initiatives) on Scamman and the surrounding streets, not fewer.

The actions of the city are damaging the structure and character of this neighborhood as well as negatively impacting the safety of the residents.

Barbara Dee

South Portland

