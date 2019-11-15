CAPE ELIZABETH — Pond Cove School’s nurse, Erin Taylor, was recognized for winning the Maine School Nurse of the Year award at the Cape Elizabeth School Board meeting on Nov. 12.

Principal Jason Manjourides spoke on behalf of Taylor, thanking her for all her hard work over the past years and her dedication to student health and safety.

Taylor has been a nurse since 1999, said Manjourides, and she has been working with children in various capacities throughout the years, and her work at Pond Cove School has been greatly appreciated.

“So on Saturday, Oct. 26, Superintendent Donna Wolfrom and I had the pleasure of attending the Maine School Nurse of the Year Award Ceremony in Freeport,” Manjourides said. “It was truly an honor to see our amazing school nurse receive this well-deserved recognition. We were so happy to be there for her.

“Her daily work with students, parents and staff is exemplary,” he continued. “Above all else, Erin cares about people.”

Besides going above and beyond on her usual duties, Manjourides said that Taylor has been working on many different school projects, which have involved extra time and dedication.

“Throughout the past several years, she’s been the driving force for significant improvements in the school district’s emergency response plan,” he said. “She has teamed with administration, attended training and has spent countless hours developing safety protocols for Pond Cove and the entire school district. All of this time, her motivation was to ensure the safety of our children.”

Taylor has also been involved with Pond Cove’s new playground project, Manjourides said, and she has worked with the landscaping architect, staff and administration to create a safe place for children to be physically active.

“I was so please to see her vision for a state-of-the-art playground outdoor classroom become a reality this year,” Manjourides said. “She has played a pivotal role in playground design including playground structure and material selection. She has also been highly influential in planning of the gardens and outdoor classroom area of the playground. As a result, she will leave a lasting impression for years to come on Pond Cove School.”

The playground project, which recently met the fundraising goal of $300,000 in September, is a safer, more natural experience for children, according to the project’s website.

Besides the playground, Taylor has worked on a school garden, said Manjourides.

School Board Chair Susanna Measelle Hubbs congratulated Taylor on her achievement.

“Thank you, Jason and Erin, for being who you are and what you do,” she said.

