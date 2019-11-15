WINDHAM — The Gray and Windham Republican committees are co-hosting a public event Nov. 20, “Why Socialism Would Destroy America’s Economy & Freedoms.”

The keynote speaker will be former Second District Republican Congressman Bruce Poliquin. Peter Falkenberg Brown, chairman of the Gray Republican Committee, also speak, as will José Mayoral, a conservative businessman from Venezuela living in York.

The event is co-hosted by 52 Republican and conservative groups and leaders. It will take place at the Windham Veterans Center, 35 Veterans Memorial Drive. Refreshments will be served at 6 p.m., and the main program will be from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tickets are $1 at the door.

