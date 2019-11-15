Enclave of Scarborough resident Sophie Wood recently celebrated her 101st birthday. When asked the secret to longevity, her response was, “I never drank or smoked and never swore. You live long when you are good to yourself and good to other people.” Sophie celebrated with a decorated cake, colorful roses, a tiara on top of her head, a day at the salon to have her hair, nails and makeup done, sparkling cider and lots and lots of candles surrounded by her friends and family.

