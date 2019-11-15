Congin School Artisan Craft Fair

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 23, 410 Bridge St., Westbrook

Sixty vendors, silent auction, raffles, bake sale and concessions.

Prides Corner Holiday Fair

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 23, Prides Corner Congregational United Church of Christ, 225 Pride St., Westbrook

Handmade crafts, baked goods and a hot lunch.

Deca Craft Fair

9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 23, Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School, 256 Main St., South Paris

More than 140 crafters/vendors with a wide variety of unique gifts. Breakfast and lunch are available.

Firefighters for Kids Holiday Craft Fair

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 23, Greely High School, Cumberland Center

Forty crafters/vendors, plus Firefighters for Kids selling concessions as a fundraiser for a toy drive.

Steep Falls Craft & Vendor Sale

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 29, Steep Falls Elementary School, 781 Boundary Road

Twenty crafters/vendors, a raffle and concessions for lunch.

Bonny Eagle Craft Fair

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 29 and 30, Bonny Eagle High School, 700 Saco Road, Standish

Crafters from all over New England sell jewelry, ceramics, stained glass, paintings, ornaments, candles, quilts, specialty foods and more.

Home for the Holidays Craft Show

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 29, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m Nov. 30, Scarborough High School, 11 Municipal Drive

Juried craft show featuring Maine-made handcrafted products by artisans of the Society of Southern Maine Craftsmen.

New Beginnings Craft Fair

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 30, New Beginnings Christian Church, 181 Grammar Road, Sanford

Twenty vendors with crafts, baked goods, holiday wreaths and raffles. Proceeds will be used to support recovery.

St. Matthew Church Craft Fair

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 30, 19 Dora Lane, Limerick

A first-time craft fair in the church hall with vendors and crafters.

Thanksgiving Weekend Christmas in New England

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, Augusta Civic Center, 76 Community Drive

The largest Maine Made Crafts show of the season features jewelry, stained glass, specialty and decorative soaps, floral arrangements, paintings, photography, pottery, woodworking, whimsical sculpture, children’s gifts, pet items, book signings and gourmet food.

Maine College of Art Holiday Sale

5:30-9 p.m. Dec. 6, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 7, Porteous Building, 522 Congress St., Portland

Art students, alumni, faculty and staff sell unique, handmade arts, crafts and gifts at this annual sale. Free admission.

North Yarmouth Academy Craft Fair

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 7, 148 Main St., Yarmouth

Sixty vendors from across Maine will sell a variety of crafts, including photography, jewelry, candles, soap, alpaca products, blown glass and woodworking. Enjoy lunch in the café and holiday music form the North Yarmouth Academy chorus.

Yarmouth Historical Holiday Art and Craft Fair

9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 7, Yarmouth History Center, 118 E. Elm St.

Local crafters, artists, and students will be on hand with art and photography, pottery, fiber art, holiday cards, baked goods, ornaments and more. Try your hand at the historic craft of paper quilling and make a card to take home.

Kennebunkport Holiday Craft Fair

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 7, Consolidated School, 177 Alewive Road, Kennebunk

This annual craft fair featuring local artisans is part of the Kennebunks’ Christmas Prelude season (Dec. 5-15). Admission is a $1 donation to benefit local children.

United Maine Craftsmen Holiday Show

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 7, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 8, 66 Falmouth St., Portland

The gym at the University of Southern Maine’s Portland campus will host 95 Maine artisans selling their unique Made in Maine products. Admission is $2 for adults, free for kids under 12. Service animals only.

Confetti: A Holiday Craft Bazaar

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 8, 40 Main St., Biddeford

Artists, vintage goods, food vendors and live entertainment in the upstairs event space in the Pepperell Mill Campus.

— AMY PARADYSZ

