HOMESTEAD, Fla. — Kyle Busch, weary from the hype surrounding NASCAR’s championship race, just wanted to end his media obligations and return his focus to the finale.

But there was one final question from the back of the room: UFC fighter Colby Covington had crashed the event and wanted a tip on winning a title bout. Busch gave the fighter colorful advice for a championship smackdown, basically telling Covington not to care about your opponent, put personal feelings aside and go kick their rear end.

It couldn’t be more fitting for NASCAR’s heavyweight fight, a four-driver showdown Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway that pits Busch against two of his Joe Gibbs Racing teammates. Busch, Denny Hamlin, and Martin Truex Jr. will race their Toyotas against Kevin Harvick, a Ford driver from Stewart-Haas Racing. The Las Vegas odds makers have basically posted the winner-take-all race as a dead heat with no clear favorite.

It is next to impossible to determine which of the four has the best car because rain disrupted the weekend schedule and NASCAR canceled Saturday qualifying to give the drivers a lone 50-minute practice session. The Gibbs cars rolled out 1-2-3 on the timing sheet, with Truex apparently the best on long runs and Hamlin holding steady on shorter sprints.

Less clear was Harvick, ninth on the timing sheet but showing zero concerns.

“We’re good,” he stated.

This championship field is nearly identical to last year, with Busch, Harvick and Truex, all former champions, returning to the finale again. Hamlin has not been in the championship race since 2014, is coming off a winless 2018 season but has all the momentum headed into Sunday following last week’s statement victory at Phoenix.

Fort Kent native Austin Theriault has not been cleared to race in the finale.

Theriault was injured in a multi-car wreck a month ago at Talladega Superspeedway.

XFINITY: Tyler Reddick won his second consecutive series championship by snatching the lead away from Cole Custer in a spirited season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Reddick and Custer traded the lead three times in a single lap with Reddick finally surging his Richard Childress Racing entry to the front for good with 18 laps remaining. Reddick is the first to win consecutive Xfinity championships since Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in 2011 and 2012 and ninth driver with multiple titles.

Custer finished second and runner-up to Reddick in the championship race for the second consecutive year.

