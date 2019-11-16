BOSTON — T.J. Oshie tied it with 59 seconds left in regulation and Jakub Vrana scored the decisive goal in the shootout as the Washington Capitals beat the Boston Bruins 3-2 Saturday night in a matchup of the top two teams in the Eastern Conference.

Boston led 2-1 when the Capitals pulled goalie Braden Holtby for an extra skater with about 1:25 seconds left in the third period. They quickly established possession in the Bruins zone, then tied it when Oshie converted Evgeny Kuznetsov’s pass from behind the net.

Charlie Coyle scored to open the shootout for Boston, but Holtby stopped the next four tries. Nicklas Backstrom tied it on Washington’s third try, and Vrana scored the winner.

Washington outshot the Bruins 44-23 in regulation.

David Pastrnak scored to break a second-period tie, and Coyle also had a goal in regulation for Boston, which is 0-4 in shootouts, including three losses in the last week.

Boston has beaten the Capitals just once in its last 16 tries (1-11-4).

Coyle gave Boston the lead midway through the first when he skated through the slot and one-timed a pass from Danton Heinen. Washington tied it before the period was over on a double deflection of John Carlson’s shot from the blue line that went first off Travis Boyd’s stick and then hit Bruins defenseman Urho Vaakanainen’s before bouncing into the net.

But Pastrnak put Boston ahead with his 17th goal of the season, bouncing it off Holtby into the net with 3:30 gone in the second period.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »