PHILADELPHIA — Wide receiver Julian Edelman threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Phillip Dorsett early in the fourth quarter and the New England Patriots stop two late Philadelphia Eagles’ to earn a 17-10 win on Sunday in Philadelphia.
Edelman capped the Patriots’ opening drive of the second half taking Tom Brady’s pitch and hitting Phillip Dorsett for a 15-yard touchdown. James White then scored on a two-point conversion to put the AFC-leading Patriots up 17-10.
It was Edelman’s second career touchdown pass. He hit Danny Amendola for a 51-yard touchdown in New England’s 35-31 win over Baltimore a 2015 AFC Division championship game.
This story will be updated.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Afghanistan prisoner swap delayed, complicating efforts to restart talks with Taliban
-
New England Patriots
Edelman throws TD pass, Patriots hang on to beat Eagles
-
College
College football notebook: Alabama quarterback to have hip surgery on Monday
-
Nation & World
Leaked Russian interference report raises UK vote questions
-
Nation & World
Hong Kong police move on university campus, begin mass arrests