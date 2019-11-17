PHILADELPHIA — Wide receiver Julian Edelman threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Phillip Dorsett early in the fourth quarter and the New England Patriots stop two late Philadelphia Eagles’ to earn a 17-10 win on Sunday in Philadelphia.

Edelman capped the Patriots’ opening drive of the second half taking Tom Brady’s pitch and hitting Phillip Dorsett for a 15-yard touchdown. James White then scored on a two-point conversion to put the AFC-leading Patriots up 17-10.

UP NEXT WHO: Dallas Cowboys at New England Patriots WHEN: 4:25 p.m. Sunday TELEVISION: FOX

It was Edelman’s second career touchdown pass. He hit Danny Amendola for a 51-yard touchdown in New England’s 35-31 win over Baltimore a 2015 AFC Division championship game.

