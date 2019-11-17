As someone who works in the IT field and knows the challenges of hiring and retaining highly skilled tech workers, I entirely agree with the recent editorial, “Our View: Maine’s labor shortage challenges every industry” (Oct. 28), urging action on increasing the size and skill level of Maine’s workforce. I am also pleased to know that there are initiatives like MaineSpark working hard to address these challenges.
MaineSpark is powered by a coalition of businesses and education organizations committed to Maine’s educational attainment goal that by 2025, 60 percent of Mainers will hold education and workforce credentials of value. If Maine’s economy and people are to succeed, it is urgent that both the size of Maine’s workforce and its skill level must increase.
MaineSpark work focuses on four tracks: “Strong Foundations,” to make sure all Maine children begin life with good educational opportunities; “Future Success,” to prepare Maine’s youth for college, trainings and career options so they are ready for career opportunities; “Adult Promise,” offering support and resources to adults returning to complete degrees or change careers, and “New Opportunities,” supporting Maine graduates to stay and build their careers here, and help professionals looking to begin a new chapter in Maine.
MaineSpark organizations are working hard to connect people with the education, training, jobs, programs and resources needed to succeed in Maine. As the editorial indicates, addressing Maine’s workforce challenges will not be easy. Together, we are making progress and welcome further investments and new thinking to reach MaineSpark’s goal.
Liz Riley
chief operating officer, MaineSpark
Portland
