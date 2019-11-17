LAS VEGAS — William Karlsson had his third straight multipoint game, Marc-Andre Fleury earned his league high-tying 10th victory this season and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Calgary Flames 6-0 on Sunday night.

Fleury, who improved to 14-4-1 all time against Calgary, stopped 34 shots for his fifth career shutout against the Flames and 58th all time, which moved him into a tie for 19th in NHL history with Jon Ross Roach.

Karlsson, the only player to have appeared in each of Vegas’ 186 all-time regular-season games, had two goals and an assist. He has 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) over the last 11 games and leads the team with 23 points.

Paul Stastny, Max Pacioretty and Cody Eakin also scored for Vegas, and defenseman Nate Schmidt had four assists, a career high for the defenseman for points in a game.

Vegas snapped a five-game skid to improve to 2-4-3 in its last nine. The Golden Knights improved to 6-2-0 against opponents from the Pacific Division. Vegas also snapped a three-game home losing streak.

Cam Talbot made 31 saves to drop to 1-5-0 this season for Calgary.

BLACKHAWKS 4, SABRES 1: Patrick Kane extended his goal-scoring streak to six games, and host Chicago won its fourth straight.

Kirby Dach scored twice as the resurgent Blackhawks improved to 6-1-1 in their last eight games. Jonathan Toews added his fourth of the season, and Corey Crawford made 33 saves.

Jack Eichel scored his fifth goal in two days, but banged-up Buffalo lost for the seventh time in eight games. Eichel had four goals in the Sabres’ 4-2 victory over Ottawa on Saturday.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous