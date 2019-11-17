OJAI, Calif. – Gail Waldron, was born in Portland, Maine. First daughter of Evelyn Saleeby Waldron Tufts and George E. Waldron, she passed peacefully on Oct. 31, 2019, at the age of 83. Gail was truly loved and touched so many. Her “joie de vivre”, intellect and generosity will forever be cherished.Gail grew up in Norway and Poland at her family’s home, Oak Hill Farm. She attended Gould Academy (1954) in Bethel where she excelled academically, stood out as a leader and further developed her beautiful singing voice. Gail graduated from Wellesley College (1958) with honors in psychology and was an active member in student government. She earned her medical degree (1963) from Boston University School of Medicine specializing in psychiatry. There, she met her husband, Sydney Walker III, M.D., with whom she moved to Southern Calif. Gail and Sydney settled in La Jolla where she established her private practice and raised three children. Her passion for music inspired her fundraising efforts to bring music to local, public schools. She co-founded the Southern California Neuropsychiatric Institute and was a pioneer in developing continuing education programs for physicians in the fields of neurology and psychiatry. Gail curated unique, medical symposia in intriguing destinations, bringing together scholarly experts to share their research and cultivate dialogue.In 1985, Gail moved back to Boston to gain more psychiatric training at Boston University Medical Center and work at several, mental health facilities. Returning to San Diego in 1987, she purchased the historic Alfred Haines House which she meticulously restored and where she loved to entertain.Professionally, Gail expanded her clinical practice to also include Forensic Psychiatry. She was an expert witness for the federal courts and the consulting psychiatrist for San Diego’s Metropolitan Correctional Center. Her eloquence and exceptional writing skills were well-used, and she was dedicated to helping people whose circumstances had led them down the wrong path. Gail saw the good in people and displayed her great humanity in this calling. Gail retired, moving to Indian Wells and then Ojai, Calif. to be near her beloved children and grandchildren. Gail was charmed by her grandson, Dylan, and found a soulmate in her granddaughter, Madeline. She traveled, was an avid tennis fan and maintained a keen interest in political affairs.Gail was an extraordinary woman who inspired many with her professional excellence and acceptance of others. Gail will forever be known by her family and friends for her gracious hospitality, tasteful flair, genuine candor, true warmth, incredible smarts, enduring strength and most admirable individuality. Her brilliant mind and deep compassion will always be remembered by all who knew her. Gail will forever be in our hearts… cherished, admired and deeply missed.Dr. Gail Waldron is survived by her loving sister, Cleta Waldron Stockwell, brother-in-law, Dr. Ira Stockwell and family; her children Syd Walker, Cleta Walker, Sybil Walker DeMauro, son-in-law, David DeMauro; and grandchildren, Madeline and Dylan DeMauro.

