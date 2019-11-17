BASEBALL

Matt Clark hit a tying home run off former St. Louis pitcher Brandon Dickson leading off the bottom of the ninth inning, Efren Navarro had a broken-bat single against Caleb Thielbar to drive in the winning run in the 10th and Mexico beat the United States 3-2 Sunday at the Tokyo Dome to qualify for the Olympic baseball tournament for the first time.

Mexico joined host Japan, South Korea and Israel in the six-nation field for next summer’s Tokyo Games and earned the bronze medal in the Premier12 tournament, which served as qualifying. The United States will play next spring in the Americas tournament, which determines one of the two remaining Olympic berths.

Jo Adell, the 10th overall pick by the Los Angeles Angels in the 2017 amateur draft, homered in the first against Tampa Bay’s Arturo Reyes. Milwaukee’s Cody Ponce, the U.S. starter, allowed three hits in five scoreless innings with six strikeouts and a walk.

Clark, who played 16 games for Milwaukee in 2014, tied it in the sixth with a bases-loaded, two-out single off Kansas City prospect Daniel Tillo. Clark had missed part of the tournament with an Achilles tendon injury and limped at times.

Boston’s Bobby Dalbec ended a 0-for-10 slide with an RBI single in the seventh off Jesus Rios for a 2-1 lead.

TENNIS

ATP FINALS: Three years after coming to the ATP Finals as a hitting partner to the top pros, Stefanos Tsitsipas is leaving the tournament as champion.

Tsitsipas, 21, rallied to beat Dominic Thiem 6-7 (6), 6-2, 7-6 (4) in London for the biggest title of his career, becoming the youngest champion at the season-ending event in 18 years.

Tsitsipas bounced back from dropping a tight first set by racing out to a 4-0 lead in the second, and then held off Thiem’s comeback in the third.

It is the fourth year in a row that there is a first-time champion at the ATP Finals, following wins by Andy Murray in 2016, Gregor Dimitrov in 2017 and Alexander Zverev last year.

•The French duo Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert won the doubles title by beating Raven Klaasen of South Africa and Michael Venus of New Zealand 6-3, 6-4.

GOLF

EUROPEAN: Tommy Fleetwood made three eagles for a 7-under 65 and rallied from a six-shot deficit to win the Nedbank Golf Challenge in a playoff at Sun City, South Africa.

Fleetwood beat Marcus Kinhult on the first extra hole for his fifth European Tour victory, and first in nearly two years.

Fleetwood only needed a par on the 18th hole in the playoff when Kinhult, who closed with a 68, missed the fairway and had to chip out sideways.

PGA: Brendon Todd and Vaughn Taylor were tied for the lead with four holes remaining in the rain-delayed Mayakoba Golf Classic when play was suspended because of darkness at Playa Del Carmen, Mexico.

Todd, coming off a victory in the Bermuda Championship two weeks ago, shot a 6-under 65 to take a one-shot lead into the final round over Taylor (66) and Harris English (68).

They all remained in the mix, along with Carlos Ortiz, challenging for his first PGA Tour victory before a home crowd in Mexico. Ortiz was one shot behind and chose not to play the 18th hole when it became too dark for him to properly see.

FOOTBALL

CFL: Dane Evans led the Hamilton Tiger-Cats to the Grey Cup game in his first Canadian Football League playoff start, throwing for 386 yards and a touchdown in a 36-16 victory over the Edmonton Eskimos in the East Division final at Hamilton, Ontario.

Hamilton advanced to the Grey Cup for the first time since losing the ’14 final to Calgary. The Ticats last won the title in 1999, the league’s second-longest drought.

• Zach Collaros threw for 267 yards and a touchdown, Justin Medlock kicked four field goals and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers advanced to the Grey Cup with a 20-3 victory over the host Saskatchewan Roughriders in the Canadian Football League’s West Division final.

The Blue Bombers will face the Hamilton Tiger-Cats next week in Calgary for the Grey Cup.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the Brazilian Grand Prix for his eighth career victory in a race that ended badly for both Ferrari drivers at Sau Paulo.

It also finished poorly for six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who caused Red Bull’s Alexander Albon to spin near the end and deprived him of his first podium. A post-race 5-second punishment for Hamilton demoted the Mercedes driver from third to seventh place.

Brazil marked Verstappen’s third win this season, after victories in Austria and Germany. He started from pole position in Sao Paulo – the second pole of his career.

