BIDDEFORD —Alex Kravuhuk scored 14 points and Jackson McCoy had 12 points and eight rebounds to lead the University of New England to a 72-58 men’s basketball win Sunday in the Jim Beaudry Classic championship game.

Avery Debrito added 13 points, five assists, four rebounds and three steals for the Nor’easters (3-1).

Ethan Feldman led the Violets (1-3) NYU with 16 points, and Miles Somerville added 13 points.

COLBY 102, ANNA MARIA 71: Sam Jefferson scored 40 points on 15-of-21 shooting, including eight 3’s, as the Mules (2-0) rolled over the Amcats (0-4) at New London, Connecticut.

Noah Tyson recorded a double-double, pouring in 20 points and grabbing 10 rebounds for Colby. Alex Dorion added 11 points off the bench.

Mike Rapoza led the Amcats with 20 points and 13 rebounds. Wallace Reed chipped in with nine points and eight rebounds.

(4) LOUISVILLE 87, NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL 56: Jordan Nwora scored 17 points as the Cardinals (4-0) beat the visiting Eagles (1-3).

(12) SETON HALL 83, SAINT LOUIS 66: Myles Powell scored 26 points and Sandro Mamukelashvili added 17 as the visiting Pirates (3-1) beat the Billikens.

UCONN 62, (15) FLORIDA 59: Christian Vital scored 15 points and made a key steal at the end of the game as the Huskies (2-1) upset the Gators (2-2) at Storrs, Connecticut.

Tyler Polley also scored 15 points and Josh Carlton added 13 for the Huskies, who led by five points at halftime and never trailed after intermission.

(19) ARIZONA 83, NEW MEXICO STATE 53: Zeke Nnaji did not miss a shot for the second straight game while scoring 19 points, Jemarl Baker added 16 points and the Wildcats (4-0) beat the visiting Aggies (2-2).

Arizona took advantage of the short-handed Aggies from the start, scoring the game’s first 10 points and using another big run to lead by 22 at halftime.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

(4) UCONN 83, TEMPLE 54: Olivia Nelson-Ododa had a career-high 15 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks to lead the Huskies (3-0) to a win over the Owls (3-2) in the American Athletic Conference opener for both teams.

Christyn Williams scored 19 points and Megan Walker added 15 for the Huskies.

UConn hit nine of its first 12 shots, including five 3-pointers and two three-point plays to jump to a 25-14 lead on Temple. The Huskies led by 11 after one quarter and extended the advantage to 46-30 at the half.

(5) TEXAS A&M 62, RICE 61: Chennedy Carter scored 29 points and Ciera Johnson made a layup with 9 seconds left to give the Aggies (3-0) a win over Owls (2-2) at Houston.

Carter, the preseason Southeastern Conference player of the year, was 11 of 27 from the field, including 4 of 8 on 3-pointers. She scored 17 points in the first quarter, outscoring the Owls by herself, as Texas A&M built a 24-14 lead.

(6) SOUTH CAROLINA 92, APPALACHIAN STATE 50: Mikiah Herbert Harrigan had a season-high 21 points and the host Gamecocks used a huge first quarter to roll past the Mountaineers (0-3).

The Gamecocks outscored the Mountaineers 35-3 in the opening quarter, matching the fewest points they’d ever allowed in a quarter.

(7) OREGON STATE 80, MISSOURI STATE 69: Destiny Slocum ignited a third-quarter run and scored all 17 of her points in the second half, leading the Beavers (4-0) over the visiting Lady Bears (5-1) in the championship game of the Preseason WNIT.

(8) MARYLAND 99, DELAWARE 55: Taylor Mikesell matched her career high with 23 points as the Terrapins (3-1) cruised to a home win over the Blue Hens (0-3).

Ashley Owusu and Blair Watson both had 12 points for the Terrapins.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

CONNECTICUT 3, MAINE 2: Catherine Crawley broke the tie with just over 10 minutes remaining in the third period to lift the Huskies (7-4-1, 4-2-1 Hockey East) over the Black Bears (5-5-2, 3-4-1) at Orono.

Savannah Bouzide and Natalie Snodgrass also scored for UConn. Viki Harkness, Crawley,and Snodgrass had assists. Morgan Fisher made 19 saves.

Brittany Colton and Ida Kuoppala scored for Maine, both in the second period. Tereza Vanisova and Celine Tedenby had assists. Carly Jackson made 25 saves.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

BOWDOIN 3, JOHNSON & WALES 0: Caroline Flaharty had 12 digs and 12 kills as the Polar Bears (21-7) swept the Wildcats (29-5) in the Division III region final, 28-26, 26-24, 25-18.

Allyson Hwkins added 14 digs and six kills, Ashley Williams chipped in with 12 kills and Ella Haugen had 20 aces.

Hannah Dolan and Maria Coniglio had 10 kills apiece for the Wildcats, and Elyssa Nicolas added 16 digs, and Brylee Frank had 28 aces.

