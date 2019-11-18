Mt. Ararat seniors Lisandro Berry-Gaviria, left, and Caleb Manuel signed their National Letters of Intent last week. Berry-Gaviria, the three-time Class A boys’ cross country state champion, will run cross country and track at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana, while Manuel, the two-time Class A boys’ individual golf state champion, will play golf at the University of Connecticut.
