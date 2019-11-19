RALEIGH, N.C. — Elissa Cunane had 12 points and 10 rebounds for her second straight double-double, and No. 14 North Carolina State beat Maine 62-34 on Tuesday in a nonconference women’s basketball game for its ninth consecutive 4-0 start to a season.

The Wolfpack opened the game on a 12-2 run and added a 9-0 run in the second quarter for a 31-10 lead at halftime. The lead never dropped below 19 points in the second half and was as high as 34.

Jada Boyd added eight points, a career-high 16 rebounds, three assists and two blocks. The Wolfpack made 13 of 15 free throws compared to Maine’s one attempt.

Maine was held to 14-of-57 shooting by a team that ranks third nationally in field-goal percentage defense.

Dor Saar scored 10 points and Blanca Millan grabbed 10 rebounds for Maine (1-3).

BOWDOIN 83, SOUTHERN MAINE 47: Sela Kay scored 18 points, Maddie Hasson added 16, and Dorian Cohen contributed 11 off the bench as the Polar Bears (2-0) defeated the Huskies (3-2) in Gorham.

Bowdoin led 35-25 at halftime, then broken it open with a 25-6 third-quarter surge.

Moira Train finished with nine points, and Hasson grabbed nine rebounds.

Abi Ramirez led USM with 10 points. Victoria Harris had eight points and five rebounds.

MEN’S HOCKEY

ANNA MARIA 2, SOUTHERN MAINE 1: Jack Sitzman scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and Julius Huset made 26 saves as the Amcats (4-1-2) edged the Huskies (0-5) in Auburn, Massachusetts.

Ethan Bassile tied the game for USM late in the first period, assisted by Curtis Judd and Tanner McClure. Anthony D’Aloisio made 21 saves for the Huskies.

This report will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous