Beverly Ann “Beve” Emerson, 83, longtime resident of Arundel, died Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford after a brief illness.

Beve was born in Kennebunkport on July 2, 1936 a daughter of Stephen Hartford and Elsie May (Hawes) Emerson and graduated from Kennebunk High School, class of 1954. She then graduated from Gorham State Teachers College with a master’s degree in education.

Beve was longtime teacher for Kennebunkport Consolidated School and Park Street School in Kennebunk for 38 years. She was a two-time recipient of the Teacher of the Year award. She also worked at the former Howard Johnson’s Restaurant on the Maine Turnpike in Kennebunk during summer seasons. Beve was a tutor for the students for many years, also basketball coach for Kennebunk around in 1954.

Beve was longtime member of the Kennebunk Baptist Church where she was active as a deacon, treasurer, Sunday School teacher and Women’s Prayer Group. She was also a member of the Maine Retirement Teachers Association.

In earlier years, Beve loved to go get gas to fill up her car and go for long rides, go to the casino, beach, and spend time with family and friends.

She was predeceased by her parents, her brother Stephen H. Emerson III, and a sister Brenda Johnson.

She is survived by three sister Anita Michaud and her husband Richard of Arundel, Patsy Roberts of Yarmouth, Maine, Barbara Lyman of Nashville, Tennessee; a brother David Paulhus of Cornish; two nephews.

Stephen H. Emerson IV of Arundel and Mark Noonan of Biddeford; two nieces Joanne Jones of Arundel and Elsie Stubbs of West Paris, Maine, and many grandnieces, nephews and cousins.

Visiting Hours will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at Bibber Memorial Chapel 67 Summer St. Kennebunk, followed by a funeral service at 11:30 a.m. at Kennebunk Baptist Church, 77 Main St., Kennebunk, with the Rev. James King officiating. Interment will be in Arundel Cemetery Kennebunkport .

Should friends desire, memorial donations may be made to the Kennebunk Baptist Church, PO Box 396, Kennebunk, ME 04043 in Beverly Ann Emerson’s memory.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Beverly ’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous