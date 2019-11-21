ARUNDEL – With a show of hands, voters here Saturday approved plans for a new town hall.

According to Town Clerk Emily Nedeau, 147 people – or about 4 percent of the registered voters in town – turned out for the special town meeting.

Voters were asked if they wish to borrow $2.9 million though a 20 year bond. With an estimated 3.21 percent interest rate, the total amount works out to roughly $4.2 million, according to the warrant.

Arundel currently has no bonded indebtedness.

The proposed new town hall is 7,000 square feet that includes all offices on one floor, and a meeting room large enough to hold 100 people.

The building will sport R-40 insulated walls and an R-60 roof and with the solar energy needed to power the new building generated on site, the town anticipates an energy efficient building,

Ouellet Construction of Brunswick selected for the construction project from among five firms.

The building will be be situated on Limerick Road, opposite West Lane, about 1 ½ miles south of the current town hall, on 10 acres the town purchased following a town meeting vote in June, 2017.

The current town hall was constructed in 1876 and renovated in the mid-1970s, and has been deemed inadequate for its purpose.

Jack Turcotte, who chaired the municipal facility committee, said site work could begin this fall.

