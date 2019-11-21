BIDDEFORD — “It’s a Wonderful Life,” is a movie classic, which many watch each year during the holidays. Now, the stage adaptation, “It’s a Wonderful Life: Live From WVL Radio Theatre,” based on the Frank Capra Christmas film classic, will run Dec. 6-15 at the City Theater in Biddeford. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m..Matinees are Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.

The plot takes place on Christmas Eve 1945, when only a handful of WVL Radio’s actors have braved the blizzard to perform that evening’s broadcast of “It’s a Wonderful Life” and keep the station afloat. This clever stage adaptation breathes new life into the poignant story of George Bailey and Bedford Falls. When Frank Capra and his co-writers were working on the original screenplay of “It’s a Wonderful Life,” the Great Depression was a vivid memory. The story of George Bailey and Bedford Falls is juxtaposed against a time of failing banks, devastatingly high unemployment and a shortage of affordable housing. The circumstances are eerily familiar, and over 60 years later, this story remains as fresh and relevant as ever. Its message of hope and optimism is the perfect antidote to holiday cynicism.

This 1940s “live broadcast” of Frank Capra’s beloved film takes us back to the Golden Age of Radio. This fresh new adaptation of the film is set in the fictional studio of WVL Radio Theatre on a cold, snowy winter night. Due to the blizzard, the professional voice actors are unable to get through, but the show must go on — so a small but intrepid band of employees manage to create the dozens of movie characters and scenes using just their voices and a sound effects table. Four talented local actors: Brian McAloon (Old Orchard), Rebecca Rinaldi (Yarmouth) Alyssa Rojecki (Biddeford) and Seth Crocket (Portland) play the intrepid band of WVL employees who bring to life all 32 characters of “It’s a Wonderful Life”.

Nominated for five Academy Awards, Frank Capra’s beloved film is an undisputed holiday treasure, ranked no. 11 in the American Film Institute’s list of the 100 best American films ever made — and also their no. 1 most inspirational American film of all time.

Tickets are on sale now. All tickets are $20. Tickets can be ordered online at www.citytheater.org/tickets or call or stop in the Box Office, 205 Main St., Biddeford, ME at 207-282-0849, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: