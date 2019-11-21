MacPhail thanks those who chose her

To the editor:

I would like to take a moment to thank the residents of Ward 6 in Saco who braved the rain and wind this past Tuesday and elected me as their new City Councilor. I would also like to thank my family, friends and supporters who stood behind me throughout this effort. Without their hard work I would not be here today. It was a long election but we are ready to get to work. As I stated during the election, one of my main goals will be reaching out to the community for a direct interaction between myself and those I serve in my district for both concerns, and ideas. I will be doing this not only on social media but also through a quarterly print newsletter, quarterly and bi-annual town hall style meetings which will take place at various retirement communities, businesses and public spaces in our district, and come next summer, community BBQ’s that will be open to all. I also encourage residents to join our Facebook Group “Saco Ward 6 – A Community Within A Community” and share what Ward 6 means to you. There we will share information from City agendas, collection schedules, school news and more as well as celebrating the beauty of our intown district.

It is and honor and privilege to represent my hometown and lifelong neighborhood. Let us begin the process of moving Saco forward … Together!

Councilor-Elect Jodi MacPhail

Saco

Thanks to Applebee’s, Biddeford Estate

To the editor,

I would like to thank Biddeford Estate and Applebee’s, a Biddeford restaurant, for making Veterans Day, Nov. 11 this year a joyful day for us veterans.

I’m also grateful for the management and waitresses at Applebee’s for honoring us and for their wonderful service.

My sincere thanks also to Peter Schnell the Estate recreation chairman for making it possible for us to attend the parade and luncheon.

We would like to thank business woman Debra L’Heureux for her assisting our disabled veterans on this joyful day. Biddeford Estate veterans are: Jim D., James Y., Mary S., Richard N., Doug N., Robert F., Adrian P. and Conrad B.

Conrad Boisvert

Biddeford

Saco mayor-elect grateful to those who voted

To the editor,

Thank you! Words cannot express my sense of gratitude and genuine appreciation to the voting citizens of Saco for your overwhelming support to make my campaign a success. Thank you to my team of volunteers for your professional and winning effort; it is an honor to work with such great people. Most of all, I am excited to begin working with our city administrator, city council, citizens groups, and business owners, as one community moving Saco forward.

Bill Doyle

Mayor Elect – City of Saco

