BIDDEFORD — Nami Maine, announces a new family support group in Biddeford. The family support group meetings, which are free, now take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. the first and third Wednesday of each month. Meetings take place at Seeds of Hope Community Center, 35 South St., Biddeford.

These family support meetings, led by local Nami trained volunteers, are specifically for the adult family, friends, and anyone who is coping with or concerned about someone affected by mental illness. Nami Maine, also offers combined peer and family support groups in Kennebunk and Sanford, which are for adults living with mental illness and family and friends who have a loved one who is ill, together in the same meeting.

Anyone impacted by mental health issues struggles to cope and understand the illness.The path to recovery can be complex. Nami Maine provides help and hope by linking individuals and their families to resources and information.

Nami Maine also advocated for for mental health to media, government, providers of mental health services and the general public to help reduce the stigma that surrounds mental health in our communities. Nami Maine can help provide guidance to the resources needed. And, the national network of Nami Chapters in all 50 states further strengthens our relationships.

Nami, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, is the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for millions of

Americans affected by mental illness. Nami advocates for access to services, treatment, supports, and research and is stedfast in it’s commitment to raising awareness and building a community of hope for all those in need. Because mental illness impacts the lives of at least one in four adults and one in 10 children, or 60 million Americans, Nami will work every day to save and improve every life.

For more information, contact Linda at 207- 604 -0935 or [email protected], or John at 207-400 -2553 or [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: