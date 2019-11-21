ARUNDEL — Henri A. Vallee, 77, of Arundel died peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at his home.

He was born Feb. 16, 1942 in Sanford, a son of Anatole and Rita (Chabot) Vallee and was educated in local schools.

On Dec. 28, 1963, he married Constance Descoteaux in St. Joseph’s Church.

For 35 years he was a self-employed excavation contractor (Vallee’s Excavation, Inc.) retiring in May of this year due to illness.

He was a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus, and a member of St. Jean Baptiste de Bienfaisance.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; a son, Donald Vallee who died in 2013; and brothers, Rene in 2017, and Roger in 2018.

Surviving are: Constance Vallee, his wife of 56 years; two sons, James Vallee and his wife, Lisa, and Robert Vallee and his wife, Tanis, all of Arundel; two sisters, Peggy Petit and husband, Norman of Arundel, and Theresa Larochelle and husband, Willie of Lyman; one daughter-n-law, Melissa Vallee of Lyman; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

There will be no visiting hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 22 in St. Joseph’s church in Biddeford. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, ME 04005. To share condolences online, please visit www.HopeMemorial.com.

