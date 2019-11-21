Wednesday, November 20

BOOK DISCUSSION GROUP, 1:30 p.m., Dyer Library/Saco Museum, 371 Main Street, Saco. FMI, Call 207-283-3861.

Nami family support group, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Seeds of Hope Community Center, 35 South St, Biddeford. NAMI Support Group for family and friends of individuals living with mental health challenges Free. FMI, Call 207-604-0935. [email protected]

Toddler Time, 10 to 10:30 a.m., McArthur Public Library, 270 Main St, Biddeford. A language enrichment program geared for children 18-36 months. Join us for beginning story books, rhymes, and music & movement activities!

WEDNESDAY LOUNGE, 2 p.m., Dyer Library/Saco Museum, 371 Main Street, Saco. FMI, Call 207-283-3861.

Thursday, November 21

ANIME AFTERNOONS, 3:30 p.m., Dyer Library/Saco Museum, 371 Main Street, Saco. FMI, Call 207-283-3861.

CRIBBAGE CLUB, 5:30 p.m., Dyer Library/Saco Museum, 371 Main Street, Saco. FMI, Call 207-283-3861.

KNITTING AND CRAFTING GROUP, 1:30 p.m., Dyer Library/Saco Museum, 371 Main Street, Saco. FMI, Call 207-283-3861.

MEREDA’s Morning Menu – Opportunity Zones: What you Need to Know to Take Advantage of this Opportunity in Real Estate and Beyond, 7:30 to 9 a.m., Pepperell Mill Campus, 400 Main Street, Biddeford. The 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act created a bi-partisan tax incentive program based on economically distressed Opportunity Zones. $45.00 – $55.00. [email protected]

Performers Showcase, 7:30 to 10 p.m., Flourish, 140 Main Street, Biddeford. All genres – music, acting monologues/scenes, comedy, song, spoken. Free and open to all.

POKEMON LEAGUE, 6:30 p.m., Dyer Library/Saco Museum, 371 Main Street, Saco. FMI, Call 207-283-3861.

Preschool Story Time, 10 to 10:45 a.m., McArthur Public Library, 270 Main St, Biddeford. A language enrichment program geared for children 3-6 years old. Join us for stories, rhymes, music, crafts and more!

ROMP & RHYME STORY TIME, 10 a.m., Dyer Library/Saco Museum, 371 Main Street, Saco. FMI, Call 207-283-3861.

Friday, November 22

Knitting Time, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., McArthur Public Library, 270 Main St, Biddeford. Join us for social knitting and crocheting time. Beginners welcome! [email protected]

LITTLE WIGGLERS, 10 a.m., Dyer Library/Saco Museum, 371 Main Street, Saco. FMI, Call 207-283-3861.

Saturday, November 23

Christmas Fair and Bake Sale, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., North Saco Congregational Church, 133 Heath Road, Saco. We are having a Christmas Fair and Bake Sale. Homemade crafts and Bake goods and gently use items Free. FMI, Call 207-282-0958. [email protected]

Drop-In Kids’ Activities, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., McArthur Public Library, 270 Main St, Biddeford. Drop in on Saturdays for open-ended, informal fun with toys like LEGOs, Lincoln Logs, Keva planks, a Spirograph and more! [email protected]

First Annual Craft Fair, 9 a.m., The Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Rd, Buxton. Saco River Theatre’s First Annual Craft Fair! This is a 2 day event with over 30 crafters, artists and vendors.

Holly Berry Fair, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, Saco, 403 Main Street, Saco. Trinity Episcopal Church will host its annual Holly Berry Fair on Dec. 23 from 9am to 2pm. Free. FMI, Call 207-284-4852. [email protected]

My Big Fat Greek Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 186 Bradley St., Saco. Lunch 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Features a large assortment of Authentic Greek and homemade holiday pastries. Lunch choices: spanakopita, pastisio, roasted Greek-style chicken, Greek salad, gyros. Free.

Saco Museum 15th Annual Festival of Trees Preview Gala, 6 to 9 p.m., Dyer Library/Saco Museum, 371 Main Street, Saco. Come join us for a special Preview Gala for The 15th Annual Festival of Trees at the Saco Museum. Our theme this year is “Christmas Around the World”. $20 per person, at the door or in advance. $20.00. FMI, Call 207-283-3861. [email protected]

Sunday, November 24

10 am Worship, 10 to 11 a.m., Second Congregational Church, 19 Crescent St, Biddeford. Come journey with us for Worship 10 a.m. Children start worship with us then go to Sunday school 10:10 a.m. Free. FMI, Call 207-284-7898. [email protected]

First Annual Craft Fair, , The Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton. Saco River Theatre’s First Annual Craft Fair! This is a 2 day event with over 30 crafters, artists and vendors.

Second Congregational Church, 1 to 2 p.m., Second Congregational Church, 19 Crescent St., Biddeford, Worship with African translation 1 p.m. with Pastor Pie Kwigize Free. [email protected]

Unitarian-Universalist Church of Saco-Biddeford, 9 a.m., Unitarian-Universalist Church of Saco-Biddeford, 60 School Street, Saco.

Yoga with Everett, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Flourish, 140 Main Street, Biddeford. Bring yoga mat, blanket and water bottle. $10. [email protected]

Monday, November 25

Expressive Drawing and Painting, 6 to 8 p.m., Flourish, 140 Main Street, Biddeford. Acrylic painting using a still life set up as a starting point. $25.00. [email protected]

NaNoWriMo Drop-In Writing Space, 6 to 7:50 p.m., McArthur Public Library, 270 Main St, Biddeford. November is National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo)! If you’re participating, please stop in for writing space on Monday and Thursday nights during November.

New Member Sign-Up Event, 6 to 7 p.m., Dayton Consolidated School, 21 Clarks Mills Road, Dayton. Join us to learn why Girl Scouts offers the best leadership experience for girls —one that is designed with, by, and for girls. Free. [email protected]

Tuesday, November 26

Baby & Me, 10 to 10:20 a.m., McArthur Public Library, 270 Main St, Biddeford. An interactive lap sit program for babies 0-18 months and their caregivers. Introduce your baby to the wonderful world of books through songs, rhymes and adult/child book sharing time.

LAUGHING WITH LOIS: PRESCHOOL STORYTIME, 10 a.m., Dyer Library/Saco Museum, 371 Main Street, Saco. FMI, Call 207-283-3861.

LEGO CLUB, 3 p.m., Dyer Library/Saco Museum, 371 Main Street, Saco. FMI, Call 207-283-3861.

Tasting at Madden Beverage, 4 to 6 p.m., Madden Beverage, 335 North Street, Saco. Join us for an in-store tasting at Madden Beverage in Saco, Maine featuring Baxter beers!

Wednesday, November 27

Toddler Time, 10 to 10:30 a.m., McArthur Public Library, 270 Main St, Biddeford. A language enrichment program geared for children 18-36 months. Join us for beginning story books, rhymes, and music & movement activities!

Thursday, November 28

Free Thanksgiving Dinner, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Most Holy Trinity Church Hall, 271 Main Street, Saco. 21st Annual Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner on Nov. 28th will be held at the Most Holy Trinity Church Hall at 271 Main St. in Saco, from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm. Free. FMI, Call 207-468-0106. [email protected]

Worship with Pastor Pie Kwigize, 1 to 2 p.m., Second Congregational Church, 19 Crescent St, Biddeford. 1 p.m. worship with African translation With Pastor Pie Kwigize, Free. FMI, Call 207-284-7898. [email protected] .

Friday, November 29

You Should Smile More Holiday Extravaganza!, 8 to 10 p.m., Maine Repertory Theater, Biddeford. A little stand-up. A little improv. A LOT of holiday fun! Maine’s monthly improv and comedy show is back — with a holiday twist! $20.00.

Saturday, November 30

Anna p.s. at Flourish Music Cafe, 8 to 10 p.m., Flourish, 140 Main Street, Biddeford. $5. [email protected]

Annual Post-Thanksgiving Bluegrass Concert!, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., The Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton. $15.00. FMI, Call 207-929-6472. [email protected]

Sunday, December 1

First Breath, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., University of New England Biddeford Campus Center, 11 Hills Beach Road, Biddeford. It is said that every second breath comes from Phytoplankton. Free. FMI, Call 284-6394. [email protected]

Second Congregational Church, 1 to 2 p.m., Second Congregational Church, 19 Crescent St., Biddeford. 1 p.m. worship with African translation with Pastor Pie Kwigize Free. [email protected] .

Unitarian-Universalist Church of Saco-Biddeford, 9 a.m., Unitarian-Universalist Church of Saco-Biddeford, 60 School Street, Saco.

Yoga with Everett, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Flourish, 140 Main Street, Biddeford. Bring a yoga mat, blanket and water bottle $10. [email protected]

Monday, December 2

Expressive Drawing and Painting, 6 to 8 p.m., Flourish, 140 Main Street, Biddeford. Acrylic painting using a still life set up as a starting point. $25. [email protected]

First Breath, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., University of New England Biddeford Campus Center, 11 Hills Beach Road, Biddeford. It is said that every second breath comes from Phytoplankton. Free. FMI, Call 284-6394. [email protected]

Tuesday, December 3

Baby & Me, 10 to 10:20 a.m., McArthur Public Library, 270 Main St, Biddeford. An interactive lap sit program for babies 0-18 months and their caregivers. Introduce your baby to the wonderful world of books through songs, rhymes and adult/child book sharing time!

First Breath, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., University of New England Biddeford Campus Center, 11 Hills Beach Road, Biddeford. It is said that every second breath comes from Phytoplankton. Free. FMI, Call 284-6394. [email protected]

Meditation at Flourish, 6 to 7 p.m., Flourish, 140 Main Street, Biddeford. Donation www.flourishme.life, Facebook – Flourish Arts as $5 – $7.

Wednesday, December 4

First Breath, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., University of New England Biddeford Campus Center, 11 Hills Beach Road, Biddeford. It is said that every second breath comes from Phytoplankton. Free. FMI, Call 284-6394. [email protected]

Libby Library Book Club, 6 to 7 p.m., Libby Memorial Library, 27 Staples St, Old Orchard Beach. Do you like books? Do you like talking about books?

Nami family support group, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Seeds of Hope Community Center, 35 South St, Biddeford. NAMI Support Group for family and friends of individuals living with mental health challenges Free. FMI, Call 207-604-0935. [email protected]

Toddler Time, 10 to 10:30 a.m., McArthur Public Library, 270 Main St, Biddeford. A language enrichment program geared for children 18-36 months. Join us for beginning story books, rhymes, and music & movement activities!

Thursday, December 5

Performers Showcase, 7:30 to 10 p.m., Flourish, 140 Main Street, Biddeford. All genres – music, acting monologues/scenes, comedy, song, spoken. Free and open to all.

Preschool Story Time, 10 to 10:45 a.m., McArthur Public Library, 270 Main St, Biddeford. A language enrichment program geared for children 3-6 years old. Join us for stories, rhymes, music, crafts and more!

Worship with Pastor Pie Kwigize, 1 to 2 p.m., Second Congregational Church, 19 Crescent St, Biddeford. 1 p.m. Worship with African translation with Pastor Pie Kwigize, Free. FMI, Call 207-284-7898. [email protected]

Friday, December 6

Downtown Tree Lighting, 5 to 7:30 p.m., Corner of Main Street & Adams Street, Biddeford, Biddeford. Come to downtown Biddeford and celebrate the holidays with the Tree Lighting! Enjoy all the lights in Downtown, while sipping hot cocoa. Come meet the reindeer! Santa arrives at 6 p.m.!

Knitting Time, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., McArthur Public Library, 270 Main St, Biddeford. Join us for social knitting and crocheting time. Beginners welcome! [email protected]

Live From WVL Radio Theater: It’s A Wonderful Life, , City Theater, 205 Main St, Biddeford. This 1940s “live broadcast” of Frank Capra’s beloved film takes us back to the Golden Age of Radio.

Saturday, December 7

Annual Celebration by the Sea, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Downtown Old Orchard Beach, 1 Old Orchard Street, Old Orchard Beach. Join us at 11 1st Street in Old Orchard Beach at the Chamber of Commerce for Christmas Celebration by the Sea!

Christmas Fair & Silent Auction, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saco Grange, 168 North Street, Saco. An abundance of gifts, crafts, local artists and bake sale items will be available at St. Augustine’s sixth Christmas Fair and Silent Auction on Saturday, December 7 from 9 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Free. FMI, Call 860-237-1874. [email protected]

Drop-In Kids’ Activities, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., McArthur Public Library, 270 Main St, Biddeford. Drop in on Saturdays for open-ended, informal fun with toys like LEGOs, Lincoln Logs, Keva planks, a Spirograph and more! [email protected]

Live From WVL Radio Theater: It’s A Wonderful Life, , City Theater, 205 Main St, Biddeford. This 1940s “live broadcast” of Frank Capra’s beloved film takes us back to the Golden Age of Radio.

