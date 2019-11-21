CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Ellie LeCount had 38 assists and 11 digs to lead fourth-seeded Carthage to a three-game sweep against fifth-seeded Bowdoin in the NCAA Division III volleyball quarterfinals Thursday.

Haley Homer contributed 13 kills, and Megan Behrendt finished with 10 kills and 10 digs for Carthage (31-3), which won 25-18, 25-14, 25-22.

Ella Haugen led Bowdoin (21-8) with 19 assists. Kate Kiser collected 14 assists, and Caroline Flaherty and Ashley Williams had 11 kills apiece.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

SOUTHERN MAINE C.C. 106, UNITY 46: Colin Baker started an early 15-0 run with a 3-pointer and finished with 27 points as the SeaWolves (8-1, 5-0 Yankee Small College) defeated the Rams (0-6, 0-5) in South Portland.

Baker was 10 of 16 from the field and 7 of 11 from behind the 3-point arc. Ian Regan finished with 17 points and seven assists, Diego Corrada-Mattei added 12 points and Cam Cousins chipped in with 10.

Nicholas Robertson led Unity with 14 points.

(17) VILLANOVA 98, MIDDLE TENNESSEE 69: Cole Swider scored a career-high 26 points, hitting six 3-pointers, and the Wildcats (3-1) routed the Blue Raiders (3-2) in the Myrtle Beach Invitational quarterfinals in South Carolina.

Collin Gillespie added 16 points and hit four 3-pointers, Justin Moore had 15 points, and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl grabbed 11 rebounds to help the Wildcats win their second straight following a loss at No. 10 Ohio State.

Donovan Sims scored 18 points for the Blue Raiders.

(18) XAVIER 73, TOWSON 51: Tyrique Jones had 12 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Musketeers (5-0) past the Tigers (2-3) in the Charleston Classic in South Carolina.

GEORGETOWN 82, (22) TEXAS 66: Mac McClung scored 19 points to help give Coach Patrick Ewing another signature moment at Madison Square Garden, leading the Hoyas (4-1) to a victory in New York.

Matt Coleman made all six of his 3-pointers and scored 22 points for Texas.

(24) BAYLOR 76, OHIO 53: Jared Butler scored 19 points and the Bears (3-1) pulled away to beat the Bobcats (3-2) in the Myrtle Beach Invitational quarterfinals.

MaCio Teague added 17 points, and Freddie Gillespie finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Bears, who used a late 15-0 run to cruise to their second straight victory.

Lunden McDay scored 16 points for Ohio.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

SOUTHERN MAINE C.C. 77, UNITY 21: Amanda Brett scored five of her nine points in a game-opening 15-0 run as the Seawolves (10-0, 6-0 Yankee Small College) rolled past the Rams (1-6, 1-6) in South Portland.

Reserve Adrianna White led SMCC with 19 points, including 14 in the fourth quarter. Tara Flanders had 10 points and Ainsley Bryant chipped with nine as 13 players scored for SMCC, which led 23-2 after the first quarter.

Marissa Sweeney and Victoria Anderson paced Unity with six points apiece. Mikaela Scott pulled down 10 rebounds.

(2) BAYLOR 90, LAMAR 28: Graduate transfer Erin DeGrate scored 19 points, NaLyssa Smith added 18 on 8-of-8 shooting and Queen Egbo had another double-double as the defending national champion Bears (5-0) trounced the Cardinals (1-3) in Waco, Texas, extending their winning streak to 34.

Baylor shot 68 percent from the field while limiting Lamar to 17.5 percent.

(5) SOUTH CAROLINA 112, S.C. UPSTATE 32: Freshman Aliyah Boston scored a career-high 18 points, Ty Harris also had 18, and the Gamecocks (5-0) routed the Spartans (3-3) in Columbia, South Carolina.

(7) OREGON STATE 95, SOUTHERN UTAH 45: Taylor Jones scored 18 points to help the Beavers (5-0) defeated the Thunderbirds (3-2) in Corvallis, Oregon.

(8) LOUISVILLE 86, CHATTANOOGA 37: Dana Evans scored 18 points and the Cardinals (4-0) held Chattanooga to 24.6 percent shooting in a win over the visiting Mocs (1-6).

(13) KENTUCKY 79, MOREHEAD STATE 54: Rhyne Howard hit five 3-pointers and finished with 24 points to lead four players in double figures for the Wildcats (5-0) in a win over the Eagles (2-3) in Lexington, Kentucky.

