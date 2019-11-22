COLUMBUS, Ohio — J.K. Dobbins rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns and No. 2 Ohio State locked up the Big Ten’s East Division title Saturday, surviving its first real test of the season with a 28-17 victory over No. 9 Penn State.

The Buckeyes (10-0, 8-0 Big Ten) held on after Penn State (9-2, 7-2) took advantage of two second-half turnovers to climb back into the game in the third quarter, cutting into a 21-0 deficit.

Ohio State was clinging to a 21-17 lead early in the fourth quarter when Justin Fields threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Chris Olave.

The Ohio State defense, with Chase Young back from a two-game suspension, then stopped two late Penn State drives on downs.

(4) GEORGIA 19, (24) TEXAS A&M 13: George Pickens scored Georgia’s only touchdown, Rodrigo Blankenship booted four field goals and the defense stymied Texas A&M, leading the Bulldogs (10-1, 7-1 Southeastern Conference, No. 4 CFP) to a lackluster victory over the Aggies (7-4, 4-3) in Athens, Georgia.

(5) ALABAMA 66, WESTERN CAROLINA 3: Mac Jones passed for 275 yards and three touchdowns in little more than a half, and the Crimson Tide (10-1, No. 5 CFP) began life without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with a romp against the visiting Catamounts (3-9).

(11) MINNESOTA 38, NORTHWESTERN 22: Tanner Morgan led Minnesota to scores on its first three possessions and finished with four touchdown passes, and the Gophers (10-1, 7-1 Big Ten, No. 10 CFP) bounced back from their first loss of the season with a win over the Wildcats (2-9, 0-8) in Evanston, Illinois.

(12) MICHIGAN 38, INDIANA 14: Shea Patterson threw five touchdown passes and Nico Collins scored a career-high three times to lead the Wolverines (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten, No. 13 CFP) past the Hoosiers (7-4, 4-4) in Bloomington, Indiana.

(13) BAYLOR 24, TEXAS 10: Charlie Brewer accounted for 296 yards and two touchdowns, and the Bears (10-1, 7-1 Big 12, No. 14 CFP) wrapped up a spot in the Big 12 championship game with a victory over the Longhorns (6-5, 4-4) in Waco, Texas.

(14) WISCONSIN 45, PURDUE 24: Jonathan Taylor rushed for at least 200 yards for the 12th time in his career, finishing with 222 yards as the Badgers (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten, No. 12 CFP), extended their winning streak over the visiting Boilermakers (4-7, 3-5) to 14 games.

(15) NOTRE DAME 39, BOSTON COLLEGE 7: Ian Book threw three touchdown passes and the Fighting Irish (9-2, No. 15 CFP) breezed past the Eagles (5-6) in South Bend, Indiana.

(16) AUBURN 52, SAMFORD 0: Auburn held Samford to 114 yards and forced four turnovers, JaTarvious Whitlow scored twice, and the Tigers (8-3) tuned up for the Iron Bowl against Alabama with a rain-drenched rout over visiting Samford (5-7).

(18) MEMPHIS 49, SOUTH FLORIDA 10: Brady White threw for 222 yards and two touchdowns, and the Tigers (10-1, 6-1, No. 18 CFP) shrugged off two early turnovers to beat the Bulls (4-7, 2-5) in Tampa, Florida.

(19) IOWA 19, ILLINOIS 10: Nate Stanley threw for 308 yards and Keith Duncan kicked four field goals to set a Big Ten-season record with 27 as the Hawkeyes (8-3, 5-3 Big Ten) defeated the Illini (6-5, 4-4) in Iowa City, Iowa.

NAVY 35, (21) SMU 28: Quarterback Malcolm Perry generated 357 yards of total offense and scored the winning touchdown on a 70-yard run as the Midshipmen (8-2, 6-1 American Athletic) defeated the Mustangs (9-2, 5-2) in Annapolis, Maryland.

(22) OKLAHOMA STATE 20, WEST VIRGINIA 12: Dru Brown threw two touchdown passes in his first start, Chuba Hubbard surpassed 100 yards rushing for the ninth consecutive game and the Cowboys (8-3, 5-3 Big 12, No. 21 CFP) defeated the Mountaineers (4-7, 2-6) in Morgantown, West Virginia.

(23) APPALACHIAN STATE 35, TEXAS STATE 13: Darrynton Evans ran for 154 yards and three second-half touchdowns to help the Mountaineers (10-1, 6-1 Sun Belt) beat Texas State (3-8, 2-5) in Boone, North Carolina.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »