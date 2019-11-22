Daniel Dougherty completed the 44th annual Marine Corps Marathon in Arlington, Va. and the nation’s capital on Oct. 27. Courtesy photoSCARBOROUGH — Daniel Dougherty, MBA, a financial advisor with the John Hughes practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc., completed the 44th annual Marine Corps Marathon in Arlington, Virginia and the nation’s capital on Oct. 27.

Dougherty, a former United States Marine, represents one of more than 30,000 motivated runners participating in memory of their service or in tribute to a loved one serving this country. Organized by the men and women of the United States Marine Corps, the MCM celebrates the commitment, courage and honor of all finishers.

Runners from all 50 states and more than 60 countries participate in the MCM each year. It is the largest marathon in the U.S. and world that doesn’t offer prize money, earning its nickname, “The People’s Marathon.”

As a financial advisor, Dougherty provides financial advice that is anchored in a solid understanding of client needs and expectations and provided in one-on-one relationships with his clients. For more information, please contact Hope Gauer at 207-883-4434. Their office is located at 5 Ward Street in Scarborough.

For more information about Ameriprise Financial, visit ameriprise.com or https://www.ameripriseadvisors.com/daniel.dougherty

