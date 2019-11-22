Students and staff at Massabesic High School were sent home Friday after an incident with a Bunsen burner forced an evacuation.
The school in Waterboro was evacuated early Friday when a Bunsen burner in a science lab had to be extinguished during a first period class, school officials said on Twitter.
The school was initially evacuated while the fire department responded to the school, but officials later decided to send students and staff home because of the time required to complete a safety inspection of the building, according to school officials.
Students were sent home starting at 10:30 a.m.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Varsity Maine
South Portland boys’ lacrosse coach steps down
-
Local & State
Maine hiker found dead in Zion National Park identified
-
Nation & World
Barr: Epstein’s death was a ‘perfect storm of screw-ups’
-
Local & State
Organizers announce Carnaval Maine coming this winter
-
Times Record
Brunswick High School jazz band to perform with Portland Jazz Orchestra
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.