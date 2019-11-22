Marcia Harmon

Marcia Symmes Harmon passed away at the age of 84 with her three daughters by her side on Nov. 13, 2019.

She was born April 11, 1935 to the late Chandler W. Symmes and Lorna B. Symmes, and is a graduate of Winchester High School, class of 1953, Colby Junior College (Colby-Sawyer College now) class of 1955 and Katharine Gibbs School in 1956.

Marcia married John Hay Caldwell in 1957, divorcing in 1974. She later married Charles (Chuck) A. Harmon, Jr. on Jan. 15, 1977 and moved to Kennebunkport, where they spent 28 wonderful years together on Langsford Road until his death in 2005. Together, Marcia and Chuck enjoyed traveling the globe and a yearly escape to their beloved St. Croix, playing their daily Parcheesi game along the way. Marcia was an avid cook and hostess. Baking cookies with her grandchildren being one of her most cherished memories. She was a member or the First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church and the Seacoast Garden Club in Kennebunk, as well as a former member of the Winton Club in Winchester, Massachusetts.

She is survived by her three daughters: Susan Caldwell, Elizabeth (Libby) Caldwell Clark and husband Tom, Lorna (Lori) Caldwell Bryant and husband Donald, six grandchildren: Stephanie Bryant, Jennifer Kennedy and husband Kevin, Rose Bryant, Donald Bryant III, Allison Elliott and Jillian Clark and one great grand child: Tyler Kennedy. Marcia is also survived by her brother Parker Symmes and wife Mary Alice of Concord, MA and her niece and nephews.

Marcia’s family would like to thank the Bradford House of Huntington Common and Northern Light Home Care & Hospice for their kind care prior to her passing. A private celebration of life will be held in spring 2020 with her close family and friends. Contributions if so desired may be made to Kennebunkport Conservation Trust PO Box 7004, Cape Porpoise, ME 04014 or First Parish Preservation Foundation. P.O. Box 235, Kennebunk, ME 04043, www.fppfoundation.org/donating.php

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Marcia’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

