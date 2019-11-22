SOUTH PORTLAND – Barbara Ann Thurlow passed away peacefully in her sleep on Nov. 4, 2019. She had suffered a massive stroke in September, and true to her spirit, she fought very hard to return to her life. She eventually gave in to be reunited with her husband, Everett, in heaven. Barbara enjoyed a full 86 years of life, including raising four children, spending time with her eight grandchildren and several great-grandbabies, as well as traveling throughout her life. Settling into retirement in North Fort Meyers in her later years, she enjoyed spending time with family and friends, relaxing with her animals and going to church. She left behind a wonderfully large family including her four children and their spouses; Everett Jr. and Anita Thurlow, Dennis and Bonney Thurlow, Cynthia and James Green Sr., and Jody Thurlow and Paul Lozier; as well as eight grandchildren, Christine Marquez, Mindy Taaffe, Jaysen Cobb, Renee Thurlow, Tia Thurlow, Jason Snow, James Green Jr., Angela Green, and many beautiful great-grandbabies. She will be greatly missed by all.

