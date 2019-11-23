PORTLAND — Zach Maturo and Nate Ferris scored two touchdowns each as Bonny Eagle ended Thornton Academy’s title reign with a 34-21 victory in the State Class A Football Championship on Saturday at Fitzpatrick Stadium.

The Scots (12-1), who fell to the Golden Trojans during the regular season (21-14), claimed a 21-14 halftime lead when Ferris hauled in a 5-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Keegan Meredith (6-of-11, 63 yards, two TDs) with 1:40 left until the intermission.

After a scoreless third quarter, Bonny Eagle took control as Ferris and Maturo both found the end zone on 11-yard runs for a 34-14 lead.

Maturo rushed for 110 yards on 20 carries, while Ferris chipped in 68 yards on 14 lugs. Receiver Jacob Humphrey had three receptions for 48 yards and a score, along with diving interception in the first half.

Thornton Academy (12-1) saw its 22-game winning streak come to an end. The Golden Trojans turned the ball over five times.

Quarterback Kobe Gaudette rushed for 130 yards and a touchdown, and completed 6-of-14 passes for 96 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Costa Gikas made four receptions for 56 yards and scored a touchdown, with Hayden Pomerleau adding a 31-yard TD with 1:24 remaining in the contest.

Nikolas Klein had an interception for Bonny Eagle, with Maturo, Ferris and Dawson Bradway each recovering a Thornton Academy fumble.

Class C

On Friday at the University of Maine in Orono, Leavitt had to rally twice from double-digit deficits before earning a hard-fought 30-24 victory over Maine Central Institute.

Wyatt Hathaway scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 19-yard run midway through the fourth quarter, then intercepted a pass with a minute left to lock up Leavitt’s first state title since 2013.

The Huskies jumped out to a quick 12-0 lead, and led 24-12 after opening the second half with a touchdown. MCI quarterback Ryan Friend threw for three touchdowns and 179 yards.

