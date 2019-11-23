BASKETBALL

Bryce Brown scored a season-high 29 points Saturday night to lead the Maine Red Claws to a 118-108 G League win against the Westchester Knicks at the Portland Expo.

Maine (5-0) led 37-35 after one quarter and 64-57 at halftime, then broke it open with a 16-6 run at the start of the second half.

Tremont Waters finished with 24 points and eight assists, Yante Maten had 20 points and 11 rebounds, and Tacko Fall recorded 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Red Claws.

JJ Moore led Westchester (1-6) with 22 points.

HOCKEY

ECHL: The Norfolk Admirals scored five straight goals after a first-minute goal by Ted Hart to earn a 5-2 win over the Maine Mariners.

Hart put the Mariners ahead just 58 seconds into the game, but Norfolk tied it midway through the first and took control with three goals in the second.

Zach Tolkinen got a power-play goal for Maine in the third period.

FOOTBALL

NFL: Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph was fined $50,000 by the NFL for his involvement in a melee last Thursday in which Browns defensive end Myles Garrett pulled off Rudolph’s helmet and hit him over the head with it.

Rudolph avoided suspension but was one 33 players fined. The NFL penalized 29 players $3,507 apiece for “entering the fight area,” and fined both teams $250,000 apiece.

Garrett was suspended through at least the end of this season.

HIGH SCHOOLS

GIRLS’ HOCKEY: Nicoletta Coupe got a goal and two assists as Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland opened its season with an 8-1 win over Greely at Family Ice Center.

Leah Walker scored a power-play goal for Greely.

• Lucia Pompeo scored midway through the first period to lift Cheverus/Old Orchard Beach to a 1-0 win over York/Traip/Marshwood at Troubh Ice Arena.

• Maddie Young and Bre Hunter scored second-period goals for Mt. Ararat/Morse/Lisbon in a 2-1 win over Biddeford/Thornton/Wells/Sanford at Watson Arena.

• Caroline Lerch scored four goals, and Lucy Howe added two goals and two assists as Portland/Deering handled Brunswick at Troubh Ice Arena.

Moira Danse and Jordan King scored their first varsity goals, and Elena Clifford had two assists for Portland/Deering.

Greta White scored and Alameon McCarthy stopped 34 shots for Brunswick.

• Leah Landry notched a goal and three assists for Lewiston in an 11-0 girls victory over Gorham/Bonny Eagle/Massabesic/Westbrook at Androscoggin Bank Colisee.

Madison Conley also had three assists. Lilly Gish and Nadia Roy each scored twice, while Gemma Landry, Paige Pomerleau, Bailee St. Hilaire, Adri Roy, Charlotte Cloutier and Leah Dube got one goal apiece.

HARNESS RACING

SCARBOROUGH DOWNS: Sunday’s live racing card has been postponed until Tuesday because of expected rain.

The track will be open Sunday for simulcast racing.

Post time on Tuesday is 12:05 p.m.

GOLF

LPGA: Sei Young Kim shot a 4-under 68 and held a one-shot lead over Nelly Korda going into the final round of the CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Fla., with the richest prize ever in women’s golf on the line.

PGA: Brendon Todd made six birdies on the front nine and shot an 8-under 62 to take a two-shot lead into the final round of the RSM Classic at St. Simons Island, Georgia, as he goes for his third straight victory.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Jon Rahm moved into a strong position to win the Race to Dubai title by shooting a 6-under 66 to tie for the lead with Mike Lorenzo-Vera in the season-ending World Tour Championship in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

TENNIS

DAVIS CUP: Rafael Nadal won in both singles and doubles in Madrid to lead Spain to a 2-1 semifinal win over Britain and send the hosts to the final against Canada, which beat Russia, 2-1.

SKIING

WORLD CUP: Mikaela Shiffrin set the all-time record for slalom wins by earning her 41st career victory in the discipline at the season-opening race in Levi, Finland.

The 24-year-old American broke the record set by Sweden’s Ingemar Stenmark between 1974 and 1987.

