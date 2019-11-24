OLD ORCHARD BEACH- Ralph S. Pettengill, 87, passed away on Nov. 20, 2019, at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

He was born in Old Orchard Beach on Aug. 19, 1932, the son of the late Albert and Avonell (Whitten) Pettengill.

After attending Old Orchard Beach Schools, Ralph went on to proudly serve in the U.S. Army, where he served as a communications specialist while stationed in Germany during the Korean Conflict.

Ralph was a longtime firefighter and was instrumental in starting the first rescue service for Old Orchard Beach and later worked as a custodian at all of the Old Orchard Beach Schools.

He will be remembered for the enjoyment he had being with family and friends.

He was predeceased by an infant son Roger; and siblings, Robert Pettengill and Edna Mae Neveau.

Ralph is survived by his beloved wife, Louise (Reed) Pettengill; children, Lori Ann Junkins of Old Orchard Beach, Linda Fairbrother of Old Orchard Beach, Lee Ann Young of Hollis, Lisa Shuffleburg of Hollis, Paul Pettengill of Limerick, Brian Pettengill of Ashland, Ralph Whitney of Westbrook, and Timothy Whitney of Florida; sister, Priscilla Gregoire of Hollis; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, Nov. 30, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., followed by a funeral service with U.S. Army honors, at 1 p.m., at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Rt. 22) in Buxton. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery in Groveville. Pastor Merle Mitchell will officiate. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the funeral home website, www.mainefuneral.com

In lieu of flowers please donate to the Alzheimer’s Association,

383 US Rt. 1, #2C,

Scarborough, Maine 04074

