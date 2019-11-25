Model Airplane’s Funksgiving

8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $15 in advance, $20 day of show, 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

It’s the 10th anniversary of Model Airplane’s Funksgiving, and you’ve got two chances to hit the dance floor for a night of soul and funk tunes. The seven-piece band features guitarist Max Cantlin and powerhouse vocalist Lyle Divinsky, who recently played a huge show at the State Theatre with his band, The Motet.

Foreigners Journey

9 p.m. Friday. Aura, 121 Center St., Portland, $15.50 to $23, 18-plus. auramaine.com

Maybe you’ve been waiting for a show like this to come into your life. The weather could be cold as ice, and you may sail on together or drift apart as you hear one band that pays tribute to two iconic rock acts. Foreigners Journey celebrates the music of Foreigner and Journey by playing all the hits. From ballads to rockers, you will know what love is even if you end up going your separate ways when the show ends. Will there be a smell of wine and cheap perfume? There’s only one way to find out.

Brooke Binion & Carissa Johnson

7 p.m. Saturday. The Thirsty Pig, 37 Exchange St., Portland, no cover. On Facebook.

For a night of mostly acoustic solo punk and rock tunes, head to The Thirsty Pig on Saturday. There, you’ll find Brooke Binion from the local alt-punk band The Worst and Boston’s Carissa Johnson, who has won multiple music awards around New England.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: