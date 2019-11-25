LAHAINA, Hawaii — Landers Nolley II peeled off a screen and, without hesitation, let a 3-pointer fly from the wing. The ball dropped, giving Virginia Tech the cushion it needed to hold off No. 3 Michigan State.

One big shot, one massive victory for the Hokies.

Nolley hit that crucial 3-pointer in the final minute and scored 22 points, helping Virginia Tech outlast the Spartans 71-66 at the Maui Invitational on Monday.

“They believed in me,” Nolley said. “And I hit the shot.”

Virginia Tech (6-0) had low expectations – at least outside the program – in Coach Mike Young’s first season in Charlottesville, picked to finish 14th in the Atlantic Coast Conference preseason poll.

(10) OHIO STATE 71, KENT STATE 52: Kaleb Wesson scored 17 points and the Buckeyes (6-0) recovered after a furious second-half rally from the Golden Flashes (5-1) to pull away for a win in Columbus, Ohio.

The Buckeyes led by as many as 17 points early in the second half. But the Golden Flashes rallied to tie it midway through the second half. Ohio State then answered with 17 straight points to regain control.

(17) TENNESSEE 58, CHATTANOOGA 46: Lamonte’ Turner had 17 points and 12 assists as the Vols (5-0) beat the Mocs (3-3) to extend the longest active home winning streak in Division I to 30 games.

Tennessee (5-0) hasn’t lost at Thompson-Boling Arena since a 94-84 defeat to Auburn on Jan. 2, 2018.

(20) VCU 78, ALABAMA STATE 62: Marcus Evans scored 25 points and the Rams (6-0) closed the first half on a big run in a victory against the Hornets (0-5) in Richmond, Virginia.

Evans had 18 points in the first half, including 10 during the 26-7 burst that gave VCU a 46-28 lead. The Rams led by 19 after halftime, and when the Hornets closed within 12 with 9 minutes left, the Rams turned up their defense and scored the next seven points.

MEMPHIS: Coach Penny Hardaway says freshman guard Lester Quinones will miss three weeks after breaking two bones in his right hand.

Quinones was hurt Saturday early in No. 16 Memphis’ 87-86 win over Mississippi, apparently catching his hand in a jersey while turning into a screen. Hardaway says he knew it wasn’t good when the guard walked off the court not doing anything with his hand.

AP POLL: Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski set the record for wins coaching a No. 1 team when his top-ranked Blue Devils knocked off California and Georgetown on back-to-back nights to win the 2K Empire Classic. He will have a chance to add to his 218-34 mark this week.

That’s because the Blue Devils (6-0) solidified their tight grip on the No. 1 spot in The Associated Press men’s basketball poll Monday. They received 53 first-place votes from the 65-member media panel that regularly covers college basketball, easily out-distancing second-place Louisville.

The Cardinals avoided Akron’s upset bid Sunday to remain No. 2 in the poll, receiving seven first-place votes. Michigan State was third with four No. 1 votes and Kansas was fourth.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

AP POLL: Arizona’s Adia Barnes has her team headed in the right direction in her fourth year coaching at her alma mater.

The Wildcats earned their first ranking in 15 years on Monday, entering The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll at No. 24.

The Wildcats are off to their best start in 20 years, winning their first six games, and are ranked for the first time since Dec. 6, 2004. This season’s success was built off the team’s postseason WNIT championship last spring when they knocked off Northwestern in the title game in front of more than 14,000 fans.

While Arizona was a newcomer to the poll, the top 10 teams remained unchanged. Oregon led the way with 28 of the 30 first-place votes. Baylor was second, receiving the other two first-place votes. Stanford, UConn and South Carolina followed the Lady Bears.

Texas A&M, Oregon State, Louisville, Maryland and Mississippi State round out the top 10.

