SOUTH PORTLAND — As December approaches, the City of South Portland offers guides and resources to help residents navigate winter weather.

“Sand Buckets for Seniors” provides South Portland seniors (65 and older), and any other residents with mobility challenges, with one 5-gallon bucket of winter sand/salt mix delivered to their home. To sign up, call Public Works at 767-7635, or email [email protected]

Residents can find winter sand/salt mix at the Transfer Facility, 929 Highland Ave. There is a limit of two, 5-gallon buckets per visit.

The city’s winter parking ban is in effect from Dec. 1 to April 1, when parking lots at Waterman Drive and the boat launch at Bug Light Park are available for temporary parking.

A downloadable winter operations guide can be found at southportland.org.

