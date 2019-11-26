BUXTON — Three candidates have filed nomination papers to fill the term on the Board of Selectmen left vacant in October when Jean Harmon resigned.
Clifford Emery, Caleb Porter and Francis Pulsoni filed papers by Monday’s deadline at 4:30 p.m., according to Assistant Town Clerk Ruth Scheibenpflug. The term expires in June 2020.
An election to fill the vacancy is set for a Special Town Meeting on Jan. 7 at Buxton Town Hall.
Emery, a former longtime selectman, didn’t seek re-election last June; Porter owns a landscaping business; and Pulsoni is a retired corporal from the Buxton Police Department.
Harmon, who was chairwoman of the Board of Selectmen, resigned Oct. 16. She was convicted Oct. 7 in York County Superior Court for disorderly conduct, a Class E misdemeanor, for slapping a town employee, Greg Heffernan, last year.
The court fined Harmon, who pleaded no contest to the disorderly conduct charge, $500 and assessed a $135 fee.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
American Journal
Town manager defends referendum wording
-
Arts & Entertainment
AARP releases its Movies for Grownups nominees
-
The Forecaster
Survey says: Brunswick-Topsham Land Trust forming new strategic plan
-
Local & State
Historical photos from our archives: Thanksgiving celebrations of years past
-
Times Record Opinion
Dick Polman: Ambassador goes full Agatha Christie on the Trump regime