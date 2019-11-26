BUXTON — Three candidates have filed nomination papers to fill the term on the Board of Selectmen left vacant in October when Jean Harmon resigned.

Clifford Emery, Caleb Porter and Francis Pulsoni filed papers by Monday’s deadline at 4:30 p.m., according to Assistant Town Clerk Ruth Scheibenpflug. The term expires in June 2020.

An election to fill the vacancy is set for a Special Town Meeting on Jan. 7 at Buxton Town Hall.

Emery, a former longtime selectman, didn’t seek re-election last June; Porter owns a landscaping business; and Pulsoni is a retired corporal from the Buxton Police Department.

Harmon, who was chairwoman of the Board of Selectmen, resigned Oct. 16. She was convicted Oct. 7 in York County Superior Court for disorderly conduct, a Class E misdemeanor, for slapping a town employee, Greg Heffernan, last year.

The court fined Harmon, who pleaded no contest to the disorderly conduct charge, $500 and assessed a $135 fee.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: