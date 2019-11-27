The Arena Football League has filed for bankruptcy.
The indoor league was reduced to six teams before it suspended operations in October. Now, it’s declaring Chapter 7 bankruptcy.
“We simply weren’t able to raise the capital necessary to grow the league, resolve the substantial legacy liabilities and make it financially viable,” AFL Commissioner Randall Boe said in a statement on Wednesday. “We’re all disappointed that we couldn’t find a way to move forward, and we wanted to thank our fans, our players, coaches, everyone who loved Arena League Football.”
The AFL dates back to 1987 and saw its heyday from 1996-2008 under then-Commissioner David Baker, now president of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Several NFL team owners also owned Arena League franchises back then.
In 2019, the league had six franchises: Albany, New York; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Baltimore; Columbus, Ohio; Philadelphia; and Washington.
An October report by the Albany Times Union said the AFL was searching for different options to keep the league going, including a plan to have the league’s six teams train in a centralized location and fly to a different city each weekend for games.
The league stated it would be issuing refunds for tickets and other items, a process that should be completed in a few weeks.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
College
Wednesday’s college roundup: Virginia shuts down UMaine for 46-26 win
-
Nation & World
Wind could ground balloons at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
-
Nation & World
Powerful storm threatens Thanksgiving travel plans for millions
-
Sports
NFL notebook: Belichick puts Hopkins in elite company
-
Sports
Arena Football League files for bankruptcy, ceases operations
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.